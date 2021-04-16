Iroquois County waiting on stimulus money

Two of the major governments in Iroquois County, the Iroquois County Board and the city of Watseka, do not have final plans yet on using the federal stimulus funding it is set to receive as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

Both County Board Chairman John Shure and Watseka Mayor John Allhands said they will be listening to suggestions and waiting to see what rules will be attached to the additional funding. Both said this was still a new process and both were far from a final decision.

Shure said his understanding was that Iroquois County will receive $5 million spread over two years. That’s a considerable sum of money considering that a typical annual budget for the county is $5 million, Shure said.

“There are quite a few places where the money can be used,” Shure said. “I would rather not go into too much detail.”

But Shure did raise a couple of possibilities.

“One of the biggest issues in the county is flood mitigation,” Shure said.

He added that the county government may work closely with the county seat, Watseka.

Allhands said he would be brainstorming with department heads and with members of the city council, especially newly elected members. Watseka expects $588,000, again spread over two years.

New equipment is one target. Another is roadwork. Still another consideration would be work at the water and sewer plant, which the city has just taken over.

I know roads need a lot of work” Allhands said. He added that he was not sure whether the work would be an overlay of existing roads or a total reconstruction of a road.

The equipment might include, he said, a 3-ton dump truck with a plow or possibly a 1-ton dump truck.

But Allhands said his thoughts were inspired by Missouri, the “show me” state. He’s waiting for the actual check and the regulations.

Shure had some of the same thoughts.

“You can’t spend it before you get it,” he said, adding that he’s not sure when it will arrive.

“A lot of the things that come from Uncle Sam,” he said, “have a lot of restrictions.”

He was surprised at the amount, which he saw as “a bit reckless.” But, he added, Iroquois County “cannot afford to look a gift horse in the mouth.”

Iroquois County: $5,258,593.33

Ashkum: $85,618.64

Beaverville: $40,276.59

Buckley: $66,962.92

Chebanse: $119,964.94

Cissna Park: $96,243.76

Clifton: $163,206.68

Crescent City: $68,692.59

Danforth: $68,198.40

Donovan: $33,852.10

Iroquois: $16,926.05

Loda: $49,172.03

Martinton: $42,376.90

Milford: $144,674.50

Onarga: $156,164.45

Papineau: $18,408.63

Sheldon: $117,246.89

Thawville: $30,145.67

Wellington: $26,686.33

Woodland: $36,693.70

