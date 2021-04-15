National Prescription Drug Take Back event scheduled for April 24 at mall

BRADLEY — A National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bradley.

The event allows community members the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Organizers say to use the center court entrance on the east side of the mall between LensCrafters and Kay Jewelers.

This service is free, anonymous and no questions will be asked.

Similar to past events, the drop-off location inside the mall will be set up to allow quick, public access to the service. Needles, syringes and liquids are not accepted during the event.

The event is sponsored by the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group; Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais police departments; Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Assisting KAMEG with this program is the Pledge for Life Partnership and Riverside Healthcare.

“The program is a success in our area due to continued public support. During the past two collections, officers have collected over 2,000 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs,” KAMEG Director Clayt Wolfe said in a release.

Most police departments have permanent drug drop boxes. Area residents are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agencies to determine exact locations and hours of availability.

According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019. The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

If you are interested in disposing of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs, there are three area sites open between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24:

• Northfield Square Mall, Bradley, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bradley.

• Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department, 550 S. 10th St., Watseka

• Wilmington Police Department, 129 Robert P. Weidling Drive, Wilmington