Springfest 5K run/walk coming in Manteno

MANTENO — Springfest 5K Run and Fitness Walk, organized by the Kankakee River Running Club, will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Manteno American Legion, 117 N. Walnut St., Manteno.

The race will be run partly on city streets and partly on a paved bike trail. The course will be well-marked with volunteers at every turn.

Start and finish will both be near the Manteno American Legion, with restrooms available at the Legion.

There will be some nearby street parking and parking lots available one block to the east on Main Street. Racers are invited to enjoy the Legion’s outdoor beer garden after the race.

“This is the first 5k in Manteno that I know of that is organized by the Kankakee River Running Club with the Manteno Legion and is held close to downtown at the Manteno Legion and involves this number of young people supporting it,” said Daniel Gerber, KRRC member and Manteno Legion’s junior vice commander.

The Manteno Boy Scouts will post colors in the opening ceremonies and the Manteno High School Band will play in ceremonies. JoJo and his army battlecruiser will also participate.

The start of the race will be a “wave start” with group setting out every two or three minutes. Runners will be assigned a wave.

The starting area will be marked with dots for social distancing. As each wave number is called, assigned runners will assemble in the starting area and will choose a dot.

When the wave is ready to start, a horn will sound and they will take off. Once they have cleared the starting area, the next wave will be called to prepare to start.

Runners will wear masks or other face coverings while in the starting area and while waiting for their wave to be called. Once they have started the course, masks may be removed.

The starting area will be on the left side of Walnut and 2nd streets. Runners will run on the left side of the street, facing traffic, and remain on the left side throughout the course. The course is from the Legion to Legacy Park and back.

All participant’s will receive a finisher’s award, a small birdhouse with the race logo and KRRC logo. For an extra $5, large coffee mugs with the race logo imprint will be available for purchase.

Registration is available online at <a href="https://www.racerpal.com/races/springfest" target="_blank">racerpal.com/races/springfest</a>.

Runners must be pre-registered as there is no day-of registration. The pre-registration fee (with a coffee mug) is $20; the fee without a mug is $15.

A portion of the race’s proceeds will be donated to Manteno American Legion.