Crime falls in Bradley by 21% in 2020

BRADLEY — In the year of COVID-19, crime in Bradley dropped by 21 percent when comparing 2020 to 2019 data, but like everything from 2020, COVID-19 had some impact.

Bradley Police Chief Don Barber reported at Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting that in the eight major crime offense categories, offenses reported from 2020 versus 2019, found total offenses went from 543 in 2019 to 430 in 2020 — a drop of 21 percent.

The eight categories are homicide, aggravated criminal sexual assault, robbery, aggravated battery, burglary, theft, motor vehicle theft and arson.

While thefts were the major driver of the number of reported offenses — both in 2020 and 2019 — the number went down from 464 in 2019 to 348 in 2020. Those numbers represent a decline of 25 percent.

Of course, there can be no fair comparison of anything involving 2020. The 2020 year saw business closures and people not moving about anywhere close to what they had in 2019 or in any previous year for that matter.

While many businesses were closed, others saw restrictions as to how many people could be inside a location at any one time.

“2020 certainly saw an increase in personal crimes, such as domestic battery,” Barber said after the meeting. He said the village, and likely many other departments as well, noted there were spikes in crime after government-issued stimulus checks were distributed.

Barber believes alcohol and drugs consumed a certain portion of stimulus money and helped fuel domestic crimes. He noted calls for service regarding domestic cases went from 202 in 2019 to 461 in 2020, an increase of 128 percent.

“The pandemic played a lot of people’s psyche. People had to relearn priorities, how important families are and, unfortunately, some people struggled,” he said. “... We all saw increases in domestic violence. I don’t know what the answer is.”

After the village board meeting, Mayor-elect Mike Watson said police certainly anticipated some increases in certain crime categories due to COVID restriction and state-mandated, stay-at-home orders.

Chief Barber noted that in 2019 there were 345 arrests reported for the 464 theft cases. By comparison, there have been 134 arrests made in 2020.

An arrest was made in murder case and four arrests were made in eight 2020 aggravated criminal sexual assault cases.