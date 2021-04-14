Citizen of the Year recipients receive trophies

Every year since 2002, the Daily Journal has bestowed Citizen of the Year awards in various categories to outstanding local residents.

Every class of honorees has been richly deserving because of the positive contributions each member made to the community, and in many cases, continue to make for their communities.

For those in the Class of 2020 — the current class recently announced — they not only did valuable work for the common good, they did it while the challenge of a worldwide health pandemic made the work more challenging and necessary than ever.

The following local residents were presented with recently with their Citizen of the Year award:

<strong>Lifetime Achievement Award</strong>

Olivet Nazarene University President John Bowling, who will retire from his position after 30 years later this year, led a phenomenal period of growth for the university and has positioned it for future success.

<strong>Citizen of the Year</strong>

Kankakee School District 111 Superintendent Genevra Walters led the transition to providing education during a pandemic while also addressing the challenges of the community, such as gun violence, head-on.

<strong>Citizen of the Year</strong>

Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis led Kankakee County’s effort to manage all aspects of the COVID-19 outbreak since it emerged in early 2020.

<strong>Young Citizen of the Year</strong>

Eric Peterson, a 33-year-old veteran and Manteno resident who founded Project Headspace and Timing, has devoted himself to helping veterans in need.

<strong>Sports Citizen of the Year</strong>

Jo Grogan, who coached boys and girls swimming at Kankakee High School for 40-plus years, has provided valuable tutelage to countless athletes. So much so that early last year, the KHS pool was renamed Grogan Natatorium in her honor.

<strong>Sports Citizen of the Year</strong>

Vern Turner — a Kankakee Community College security officer who works as a basketball official at the high school, college and NBA level — brought the Top Notch Mental Health Awareness Challenge to KCC a few years back, and the day-long tournament is set to resume in 2022.