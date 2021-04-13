Kankakee JROTC instructor named to program advisory committee

KANKAKEE — The Kays Battalion JROTC has had a strong start in its first year at Kankakee School District 111 despite the pandemic’s interference in school activities, but that’s not all the program’s leader Lt. Col. Maria Emery has accomplished as of late.

Emery, who served 28 years in the U.S. Army, has been selected as 3rd Brigade representative to the JROTC Program Advisory Committee, which functions in an advisory capacity to US Army Cadet Command.

The third brigade includes Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. There are eight brigades in total.

Emery replaces Col. Dan Baggio, the JROTC director for Chicago Public Schools, on the advisory committee, which was established in 2017.

Cadet Command oversees all JROTC (Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps) and college ROTC programs, and the advisory committee focuses on bringing community perspectives to Cadet Command’s strategic mission, Emery said.

The focus of JROTC is to motivate young people to become better citizens through leadership development and community involvement, while college ROTC programs prepare young adults to become military officers, she explained.

“I think [I was asked to participate] because there’s very few female instructors in JROTC, so I bring a different perspective,” she said. “It also helps that I speak Spanish; they don’t have that on the advisory committee, so that’s also a diverse perspective.”

The fact that Emery retired from military service only a few years ago was also likely a factor, she noted, as she will be able to share her perspective as a relatively new JROTC instructor to reach more potential instructors.

Emery was in charge of the JROTC program at a Chicago Public School for a year and a half before coming to lead the start of the program in Kankakee School District 111.

“I think that [experience in CPS] gave me a different exposure to learn how big, established programs function and also see the relationship that they have with the school district,” she said. “Coming down here to Kankakee is really cool because we have a lot of support. I think Cadet Command and 3rd Brigade knows that Kankakee really wants to have a good program and do everything right to establish it from the ground up.”

As part of the advisory committee, Emery will take part in two in-person meetings per year as well as monthly virtual meetings. Committee appointments are for two years.

New members are introduced to the rest of the committee during the JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl Championships during the summer in Washington, D.C.

Still in its first year, the Kankakee JROTC program currently has a little over 50 students enrolled in the class. Emery hopes to grow the program to at least 80 students next year, with the overall goal to reach 10 percent of the student body in three years’ time.

While it hasn’t gained more students since the beginning of the year, the students’ participation and understanding of what the program is about has increased, Emery said.

“Given the pandemic and the challenges that people have, especially the students with staying engaged, I would say we have one of the highest participation rates in school right now,” she said.

From the beginning, Emery stressed with students that the program was going to be “cadet-led.” Whether students want to be known for drill competitions or archery, they can express that interest and schedule practice times accordingly.

She said it took students until around Thanksgiving to really understand that concept; it finally clicked when they returned for second semester. Students select the different trainings and activities they would like to try and assess how it went and what they might want to change after.

“It’s not just, ‘Hey, I wish we did this.’ It’s ‘I’m going to do this,’” she said. “It’s been fun watching them learn how to drill. They presented the flag at the first home game. We are slowly getting our uniforms, so maybe next time we present the flag we’ll be in full uniform.”

Students have also spoken to recruiters from nearly every branch of the military. While military recruitment is not the mission of JROTC, students learn about military structure and opportunities.

“There’s so many different ways you can serve,” Emery said. “Maybe you find out it’s not for you; maybe you go a different route, but now they have in-depth exposure and information.”