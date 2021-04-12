Mobile pantry pops up twice in Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — The Secret Food Pantry will host two mobile pop-up events this week in Bourbonnais from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday in the Bourbonnais Municipal Center parking lot at 700 Main Street NW.

Secret Food Pantry’s founder and organizer MaryLu Krueger said anyone can come for food as there are no residential or financial restrictions.

The pantry instructs attendees not to arrive more than 30 minutes prior and to follow a designated route per the Bourbonnais Police Department, which will be assisting with traffic control.

Take Illinois Route 102 (Main Street NW) and turn on Stratford Drive East. Follow event signage to William Latham Senior Drive where vehicles will be staged while awaiting entry for food pickup. Pantry organizers ask that attendees do not block any residential or commercial driveways while waiting.