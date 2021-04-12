Broderick ends Chamber tenure after 4 months

KANKAKEE — There is one constant about the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce within the past year and in a word, it is “change.”

Becky Broderick of Manteno, hired as the chamber’s chief executive officer in December 2020, has resigned from the organization. Her final day of her four months with the chamber was March 24.

Broderick’s departure means the chamber will be seeking its fourth CEO in the past 12 months. Emily Poff was the CEO of the organization from May 2019 to April 2020. She was followed by Angela Morrey, who served from April to October 2020. Broderick served from December to March 24.

Poff resigned due to her husband gaining a new job outside of the region. Morrey received a new position with the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County.

Attempts to gain comment from Broderick were unsuccessful.

Upon her hiring, Broderick described the chamber post as a “dream job” and stated she planned to be guiding the organization for years to come.

“She didn’t believe she was a good fit for the organization,” John Keigher, chamber board chairman, said on Sunday.

Keigher noted Broderick submitted her resignation on March 10 and served through March 24.

Keigher said Broderick helped guide the chamber through some difficult months of the pandemic.

“We wish her the best,” he said.

The chamber has recently been advertising for her replacement and Keigher said interviews for the new director could begin as early as this week. The position pays a salary in the $50,000 range.

The organization does not have a set time frame for the new director, but it would appear they would like someone on board soon as the economy is reopening pandemic concerns are beginning to ease.

Like so many businesses and organization, the past year has seen many stuck in neutral.

The chamber has membership in excess of 400.

This news has stunned many people. Keigher said the chamber was also stunned by the news.

“The previous two CEOs left for better positions. We were surprised by this,” he said.

He said if Broderick didn’t feel she was up for the challenges of the position, there was little the organization could do.

Keigher, CEO of the Manteno-based company Urban Farmer, noted he doesn’t like to see turnover even at Urban Farmer, “but sometimes it happens.”