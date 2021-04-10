Watson: Election 'clear indication' of village's course

BRADLEY — Mike Watson has been seated behind the mayor’s desk inside Bradley Village Hall for about two years, having been elected mayor pro tem following the resignation of then-Mayor Bruce Adams.

Now that he’s been elected by the voters rather than the village board members, Watson is firmly at the helm of Bradley. With many plans already set in motion and more being discussed, the new mayor sat down this week to answer some questions about what plans he has for the village and what role the village will play in Kankakee County.

<strong>How do you interpret Tuesday’s election results?</strong>

The election results were a clear indication that the residents of Bradley approve of the direction that the Progressive Citizens Party has taken them. Our party overwhelmingly swept this election which tells me the people of Bradley are paying attention and strive for a government that works as hard as they do. A government that puts the needs of the community first and will go above and beyond to keep taxes low and provide more services.

<strong>What is your three-sentence message to political leadership throughout Kankakee County concerning Bradley as it moves ahead?</strong>

The village of Bradley, as it moves forward, hopes to have a mutually beneficial relationship with its neighboring communities that improves the quality of life for the entire region. Our village is a professionally run municipality that utilizes “Best Practices” to deliver an abundance of services to its residents in the most efficient manner.

We expect our area partners to adhere to the same principles and practices with regards to responsible use and oversight of any and all public dollars and thereby believe a strong and successful Bradley will make for a strong and successful county.

<strong>Have your thoughts changed in the need for a village administrator? If not, how quickly will that position be filled?</strong>

I believe that a village administrator is an important position that directs the day-to-day operations of the village. Its role is to keep the administrative team on task to the mission as directed by the elected officials of Bradley.

As we move forward, I will look first internally for a suitable candidate, if not successful, then more broadly. There is not an expedited need to fill this position so I’ll take all the time I feel I need to make that choice. Since I’m a hands-on leader, I feel quite comfortable acting in this role for the time being.

<strong>What is your chief concern with the village today?</strong>

The Village of Bradley is the retail center of the county. The sales tax generated from our retail corridor enables us to keep taxes low and provide a high level of services which lightens the burden on everyday Bradleyans. It is imperative that we not only protect that revenue, but also grow it as well.

<strong>In the next four years, what does success look like to you?</strong>

To continue to improve the overall satisfaction that our residents feel toward the accomplishments of the people they have elected to serve them. Such satisfaction would include infrastructure improves (i.e. roads, sidewalks, alleys). Updated and enhanced village-owned parks; additional grants to benefit our residents and businesses such as housing rehabilitation and Feeding Missions; enhanced streetscapes to improve the aesthetics of our town and a wider selection of amenities for our residents and visitors.