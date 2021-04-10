KCC hosts virtual continuing ed courses

KANKAKEE — The Continuing Education Department at Kankakee Community College is offering a number of personal development live webinars this spring.

Each class is a live event. Within 24 hours of the webinar, participants will receive an email with a link to the session. Internet access and an email address are required.

<strong>“American Sign Language II”</strong> is a continuation of American Sign Language I. Participants will continue working on expressive and receptive skills of American Sign Language. Session are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, April 13 through May 25. Instructor is Sherry Kinzler. Cost is $89.

In <strong>“Turning 65: Medicare Made Easy!”</strong> a community educator and licensed insurance representative will discuss Medicare Parts A and B, and Medicare Supplement Plans. Come learn about eligibility, enrollment, and the benefits of Medicare and Medicare Supplements. This program is for people turning 65, already 65 or older and leaving their employer plan, or who would simply like to learn more about Medicare. The webinar will be 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 13. Instructor is Diane Adduci. Cost is $15.

<strong>“Estate Planning and Asset Protection”</strong> helps with planning at every stage of life, from young adulthood through marriage, having a family and preparing for the “golden years.” The live webinar will be 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22. Cost is $29.

<strong>“Meditate with Your Pet”</strong> will help you quiet your mind during stressful times. Your pet might sense your stress and want to help. Join us for a free, healing meditation. There are three live webinars to choose from: 7:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 14; 7:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 12; or 7:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. Instructor is Dawn Wrobel. This is a free event.

<strong>“Tomato Grafting”</strong> has high interest among gardeners. Learning how to do it yourself will save you money and offers unlimited options for what varieties you choose to graft. With a little practice, you can become skilled at this technique. The live webinar will be 10-10:45 a.m. Wednesday May 12. Instructors are Holly Froning and Katelynn Ohrt. Cost is $20. Grafting kits will be available for pick-up at KCC in the Welcome Center on Monday, May 10 between 8 a.m. -5 p.m. The kit includes grafting materials, tomato rootstock plants, tomato scion plants and the link to an instructional video. You can practice on your own or wait until the live session May 12.

<strong>“How to Travel Free & Safely”</strong> features world traveler Gina Henry sharing how she is prepared for the new “travel normal,” including tips on safety, trip insurance, what to do if you become sick, and other strategies. Discover over 200 ways to travel free. Earn free airline tickets, hotel nights, tours and more in the U.S. and worldwide through volunteering, fun work-vacations, paid travel, teaching English and remote employment opportunities. The live webinar will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1. Cost is $49 and includes Henry’s 100-page ebook How to Travel Free & Save (retail $39.95).

These courses do not award college credit. To register online, visit kcc.edu/comejoinus. To register by phone, or for more information, call 815-802-8206.

The Continuing Education Department at Kankakee Community College is offering two spring sessions in leadership and management.

9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, April 14: “Leading People and Departments” highlights the importance of individual skills in communication, performance management, coaching, flexible decision making and teamwork. Topics include accomplishing goals, dealing effectively with changing times, confusing situations, communicating confidently, and establishing expectations for high performance.

9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 19: “Diversity and Inclusion” will explore what creating an inclusive culture really looks like and why it matters. Participant can return to their organization and begin having more effective discussions to achieve an inclusive culture.

Both classes will be led by Rick Lochner at KCC in Room D124. Cost is $149.

