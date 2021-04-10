Catholic Charities seeks Money Management volunteers

Good with numbers? Use those talents to help others!

Catholic Charities is seeking volunteers for its Money Management Program. Volunteers provide basic money management services to low-income seniors who have difficulty budgeting, paying routine bills and keeping track of financial matters.

Trained volunteers will use their valuable skills to help individuals who may not have friends or relatives to assist them. All volunteers must pass federal and state background checks.

If interested in participating as a Money Management Program volunteer, call 815-724-1246 or email <a href="mailto:oteach@cc-doj.org" target="_blank">oteach@cc-doj.org</a>.