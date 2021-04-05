Salvation Army's tax assistance ends April 15

The Salvation Army of Kankakee County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program ends this year’s season on April 15. This program offers free tax preparation and e-filing for those with low to moderate income, typically less than $58,000 gross for the year.

The program is offered at The Salvation Army Worship & Community Center, 543 E. Court St., Kankakee.

Appointments are required, and can be made online at <a href="https://www.sakankakee.org" target="_blank">sakankakee.org</a> or calling 815-933-8421 and following the prompts. Face coverings must be worn to appointments.

Only the necessary filer(s) should attend the appointment. Filers are asked to not bring children. If experiencing symptoms of illness, a client will not be able to attend their appointment.

Occupancy is limited, so filers should arrive at their appointment time. Appointment times are available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Filers are encouraged not to wait to book their appointment. For information on what to bring to your appointment, visit <a href="https://www.sakankakee.org" target="_blank">sakankakee.org</a>.

More than 1,000 appointments have been booked this season. Last year, the program assisted filing 798 returns with the help of 11 volunteers giving 1,150 hours of service. This free service is one of many The Salvation Army offers to those in need in Kankakee County.