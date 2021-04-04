5 injured in I-57 crash in Iroquois County

Daily Journal staff report

ONARGA — Five people, including three children, were transported to local hospitals following a one-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 57 in Iroquois County.

The accident occurred at 6:50 p.m. at mile marker 280 on I-57 near Onarga, according to Illinois State Police District 21.

The driver of the van, a 46-year-old man, and three passengers — a 40-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl — were seriously injured, according to police. An 8-month-old boy was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries, police said. All five are from Chicago.

A preliminary investigation by state police indicated the van was traveling north on I-57 and for unknown reasons lost control and veered off the roadway.

The van overturned multiple times before coming to rest in the southbound lanes, according to police.

As a result of the crash, one child was fully ejected from the vehicle while another child was partially ejected, police said. The infant remained secure inside the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.