KCC prepares to get 'back to normal' next semester

KANKAKEE — By the summer 2021 semester, life on the Kankakee Community College campus will look much like it did before the pandemic, aside from the masks and social distancing.

Kiana Battle, vice president for academic affairs, said the college is planning to transition to holding the majority of classes face-to-face in the summer and fall semesters.

Courses that already had online or hybrid options before the pandemic will continue to be offered as usual. Some courses will have options for an in-person or online section, like a typical semester.

For courses that are returning to a fully in-person format, students would have to attend in person.

“We’re not going to keep a program online that was traditionally face-to-face,” she said. “We are trying to go back to normal, hopefully. Fingers crossed.”

In-person tutoring has already been back on campus for the past few weeks, in addition to online tutoring that’s also offered.

Current in-person tutoring hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the plan being to return to regular hours by the fall semester.

In terms of COVID-19 precautions, the college plans to continue following the recommended CDC guidance for social distancing and mask wearing, in addition to increased cleaning efforts and requiring a daily assessment to be completed before entering a college facility. The assessment asks for verification that the visitor is not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Battle said the desire from students to be on campus was the guiding factor in the decision to return to a pre-pandemic format.

“Students are expressing that they really miss being here and the face-to-face, social aspect of being on campus and being in front of their instructors and classmates,” she said.

This summer, six-week and eight-week options are available. Classes begin the week of May 24.

New students can get started at <a href="http://summer.kcc.edu" target="_blank">summer.kcc.edu,</a> and returning students can register at <a href="http://my.kcc.edu" target="_blank">my.kcc.edu</a>.

Summer registration is underway, and fall registration begins April 12.

“We’re not going to keep a program online that was traditionally face-to-face. We are trying to go back to normal, hopefully. Fingers crossed.”

Kiana Battle, KCC vice president for academic affairs