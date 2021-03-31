Secret Food Pantry set for Thursday in Bourbonnais

<em>Editor's note: This story was updated to correct the Bourbonnais Municipal Center will be a Bourbonnais base for the mobile pantry to operate every first and third Thursday of each month at various times.</em>

BOURBONNAIS — The Secret Food Pantry’s next mobile pop-up event will take place from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Bourbonnais Municipal Center, 700 Main St. NW.

Additionally, Bourbonnais Township will be providing the organization with a check for $5,000 to support the cause.

This site will be a Bourbonnais base for the mobile pantry to operate every first and third Thursday of the month at various times.

Secret Food Pantry’s founder and organizer MaryLu Krueger said anyone can come for food; there are no residential or financial restrictions. The pantry instructs attendees not to arrive more than 30 minutes prior to the start time and to follow a designated route per the Bourbonnais Police Department, which will be on-site to assist with traffic logistics.

The posted route will be to take Route 102/Main Street NW and turn on Stratford Drive East. Follow event signage to William Latham Senior Drive where vehicles will be staged while awaiting entry for food pickup. Pantry organizers ask that attendees do not block any residential or commercial driveways while waiting.

The Secret Food Pantry, based out of Godley, accepts financial donations at Financial Plus Credit Union locations. Volunteers are always welcome. Interested parties may reach out to “The Original Secret Pantry” group on Facebook.

• WHAT: The Secret Food Pantry’s mobile pop-up event

• WHEN: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursday

• WHERE: Parking lot of the Bourbonnais Municipal Center, 700 Main St. NW., Bourbonnais

• WHO: Anyone can attend to receive food; there are no residential or financial restrictions.