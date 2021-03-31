KCC to resume 'mostly in-person learning' in summer, fall semesters

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College announced plans this week to move back to “mostly in-person learning” for the summer and fall semesters.

This means classes will be offered on-site and will be led by professors in classrooms, according to the college.

KCC will continue to offer a number of online and hybrid courses as well, as was standard before the pandemic.

The college is continuing precautions to clean and sanitize classrooms and spaces on campus, a KCC press release states.

The cleaning precautions are in addition to continued mask and social distancing rules and the requirement to complete a daily assessment before entering a college facility.

“We know that some students thrive in the online environments,” Kiana Battle, vice president for Academic Affairs, said in the release. “Those classes offer flexibility and will remain as an option. But we’re happy to move toward a learning environment where in-person is the norm, and there are plentiful opportunities for discussion, socialization, tutoring, counseling and other resources.”

This summer, six-week and eight-week options are available. Classes begin the week of May 24.

New students can get started at summer.kcc.edu, and returning students can register at my.kcc.edu.

Summer registration is underway, and fall registration begins April 12.