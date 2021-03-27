KLASEY: The airport and new town that 'almost was'

On Nov. 1, 1929, only three days after the catastrophic “crash” of the nation’s stock market — the Kankakee Daily Republican gave its readers some good news.

The banner headline, WORK IS STARTED ON NEW AIRPORT, stretched across the front page of the newspaper.

“Kankakee County and Pembroke Township is to be the home of one of the largest aviation centers in the nation, it was disclosed today with the announcement that the Republic Aircraft Corporation had officially chosen a site near the village of Hopkins Park for its factories and airport,” reported the newspaper.

The purchase of land near Hopkins Park by the aircraft company had actually been announced a month earlier, on Sept. 30.

The Daily Republican termed it “the largest real estate sale in this county for many years,” (1,300 acres with an option on 4,000 more), and revealed that the company would build “a mammoth airplane factory and proving ground for their products.”

The additional acreage, if purchased, “would be used for a golf course and subdivision for homes for the factory employees.”

The airport aspect of the project was strongly emphasized in the Nov. 1 announcement.

The Daily Republican story noted that R.H. Julien, vice president of operations for Republic Aircraft, had carried out the preliminary survey of the airport site, located about 12 miles southeast of Kankakee and about 1 mile west of the Indiana state line.

Julien declared that “what was only a short time ago waste land, even unfit for farming purposes, will soon be one of the most important flying centers in the Chicago district. ... The airport will be built on the sandy loam, providing natural drainage, will be outside of the Chicago fog belt, will be free of trees, and will be on the direct transcontinental mail and passenger line. When completed, it is expected that the Air Harbor field will eliminate much of the congestion at the Chicago municipal airport by providing a shuttle service to the lake front in downtown Chicago.”

Plans for the Republic Aircraft property, in addition to the airport and airplane manufacturing plant, included a new town, to be named Air Harbor, and a flying school with a projected enrollment of 300 students.

The town, to be served by the Chicago and Eastern Illinois Railroad, would have a hotel to house flying school students and business visitors.

The development was expected to attract additional factories making aeronautical equipment.

“The first factory building, when complete, will have 16,000 square feet of floor space in which will be manufactured four distinct types of airplanes,” noted the Daily Republican.

The planned airplane types included a “2-passenger, 100 horsepower sport ship” and a “2-passenger open biplane trainer ship.” Two larger aircraft were also planned: “an 8-passenger, 635 horsepower high-speed closed-cabin biplane with a long cruising radius,” and a “huge, 26-passenger four-motored cabin transport plane with a total of 2,400 horsepower and capable of high speed.”

In the 1920s, anything about airplanes and flying was newsworthy: A day seldom passed without at least one aviation-related story appearing in the pages of the newspaper.

Aviation stories ranged from attempts to set speed and endurance records to plane crashes and missing airmen to epic flights like Charles Lindbergh’s solo flight across the Atlantic in May 1927.

One unusual aviation event took place on Sept. 23, 1929, when a “flying grocery store” touched down at Kankakee’s Koerner Airport.

“The giant tri-motored Ford all-metal monoplane ‘Independence’ arrived at the Kankakee airport this morning on its national advertising tour for Monarch food products,” noted the Daily Republican.

The aircraft, filled with shelves holding hundreds of canned and bottled food products, attracted a large crowd of curious spectators. After providing a short sightseeing flight for local business and political leaders, the plane was opened for public tours.

The Kankakee stop was the 130th on the plane’s national tour. It arrived from Joliet, and would fly the following day to Ottawa, Illinois.

The airport in Pembroke Township was not the only one announced for this area in 1929.

A newspaper story on Oct. 19 noted, “Reports regarding a contemplated airport in the City of Bradley” had been received by a local contractor from a company that collected information regarding proposed construction projects. Four days later, a similar report surfaced regarding a proposed airport at Kankakee. In both cases, local government officials told the newspaper they had not heard of any such planned developments.

No further reports on either the Bradley or Kankakee airport proposals ever surfaced.

Unfortunately, the Republic Aircraft Corporation’s airport and manufacturing facility suffered the same fate, fading away without further mention.

Most likely, the Pembroke Township project was a victim of the U.S. economy’s slide into the Great Depression that would continue for the next decade.

CORRECTION

In last week’s “Looking Back” column, I mistakenly stated that fireman Art Stiers was the only member of the Kankakee Fire Department ever to die in the line of duty. I have since learned that a second “Line of Duty” death occurred on July 1, 2010, when Lt. Frank Fouts suffered a fatal heart attack several hours after completing his shift. Thanks to Kankakee Firefighter Don Fordahl and Chief Damon Shuldt for providing this corrected information.

Each year, numerous Kankakee area “snowbirds” head to warmer climates for the winter months. Many of these travelers will land at an airport with a name similar to the one proposed for the airport in Pembroke Township. What is that airport's name, and where is it located?

Answer: Sky Harbor International Airport, which serves Phoenix, Arizona.