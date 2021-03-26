Kankakee city clerk election results likely to be delayed

KANKAKEE — Although the final votes will have been cast and the results tabulated, there will not likely be a winner declared in the Kankakee city clerk’s race the night of the election or even the following day.

When the winner will be announced is up in the air.

Due to the ongoing legal battle regarding the disputed candidacy of Republican Party nominee Destini Sutherland-Hall, vote totals will not be released until the pending court case is resolved.

At a brief Thursday afternoon hearing before Kankakee County Circuit Court Associate Judge Nancy Nicholson, it was agreed the votes would be impounded until the court case has been decided.

There is some wiggle room in terms of a winner being declared as the current city clerk, Anjanita Dumas, will serve in her role until the next city council, mayor and clerk are ushered into office on the first Monday of May. This year that will be May 3.

Newly elected officials do not assume their roles until the first city council meeting of May, which is the beginning of the city’s fiscal year.

Both Sutherland-Hall and her Democratic opponent, Stacy Gall, will be on the ballot as early and mail-in voting continue through April 5 and through the April 6 municipal election’s day-of voting.

The two are vying to fill the vacancy being created by Dumas, who is not seeking re-election.

At issue is Monday’s Kankakee Electoral Board ruling which tossed Sutherland-Hall off of the ballot due to signature-gathering for her nominating petition prior to her March 10 nomination by the Kankakee Republican Party Central Committee.

The ruling, approved by a 3-0 electoral board vote, also stated the objector to Sutherland-Hall’s candidacy, Rhonda Love, did not believe the city’s central committee ever actually met to nominate the candidate.

Sutherland-Hall needed the party nomination due to the fact that no Republican Party candidate ran in the Feb. 23 primary election for the post.