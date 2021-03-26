County discusses how to use stimulus funding

Details of the American Rescue Plan Act were presented by Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler at this week’s executive committee meeting at the county administration building.

Part of the plan calls for counties to receive a total of $65.1 billion in direct federal aid as part of the COVID Relief Bill signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11. Kankakee County’s portion of that aid will be approximately $21.3 million.

“We’ll get half this year and half next year,” said Wheeler, who added the allocation will be made within 60 days.

The stipulation is that there has to be a connection to COVID on how the money is spent.

“There has to be that audit trail,” Wheeler said. “In the end, all the rules aren’t out, but it stands to reason when an audit does come, they’re going to want to know [how it was spent]. They’re going to maintain what’s going on. ... There’s a lot of checks and balances here.”

Wheeler said the county should look right now at prioritizing how the money will be spent, especially those of a time-sensitive nature.

“There will be plenty of discussion here about that,” he said.

Public health departments will also receive funding, and there will be additional federal grant money available.

“This is just a start,” Wheeler said. “I just want to let people know what’s out there. People may say, ‘Why don’t you do this? Why don’t you do that?’ There’s all these other avenues for funds.”

The federal government has also made $1.5 billion available for Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment and Mental Health Block grants. That’s something the county will definitely apply for, Wheeler said.

“I want to take a lead in this role as a county because I think we have so many different high-performing, well-intended and executing groups in the area, but everybody is kind of operating on their own,” he said. “We can act as a cohesive factor if the county has a bunch of grants that we’re able to utilize to help create the continuum the community would like to see as far as substance abuse and mental health.”

The county will look into employing some grant writers to help in securing the available grant money.

“We can use this money to pay for those [grant writer] positions,” Wheeler said. “Why not maximize our opportunity? ... If we have a grant writer, it’s too easy not to go this route. I want to be able to post these jobs, find the right people for when the full rules come out here in the next 15 to 30 days, we’ll know exactly what positions that we need to put them in the path forward. The need is going to be there.”

Board vice chairman Todd Sirois said it’s a no-brainer to hire some grant writers.

“We need to get out in front of these grants and make sure that we can secure funds,” said Sirois, who added the grant writers could also help smaller communities in the county apply for funds. “They’re specific in some senses where you have to really need to know what you’re doing to get these awarded to you.”

Kankakee County: $21.3 million

Kankakee: $14.6 million

Bourbonnais: $2.4 million

Bradley: $1.8 million

Manteno: $1.1 million

Momence: $382,257

Limestone: $190,000

Herscher: $185,946

Grant Park: $154,311

St. Anne: $147,269

Chebanse: $119,965

Essex: $93,649

Aroma Park: $84,260

Hopkins Park: $73,882

Sun River Terrace: $61,280

Sammons Point: $31,999

Cabery: $30,393

Union Hill: $7,042

• Establish and fund national vaccine plan.

• Boost funding for COVID-19 testing.

• Extra $362 billion for state and local government support with $65.1 billion in direct federal aid for counties.

• An additional $1.5 billion for public land counties.

• Provide additional assistance for rental, utility and homeless prevention.

• Direct financial assistance for individuals.

• Expand paid leave and family medical leave, including tax credits for public sector employees.

