March 30 seminar set for farmers to learn about wind and solar leases on their land

These days, some farmers produce more than corn and beans.

They just might be producing electricity.

Farmers can lease their land to “grow” power as firms install groups of solar panels or fields of wind turbines on their land. But while many farmers have years of experience in choosing seeds, conserving land and harvesting, the economics and regulations of energy farming may be completely new.

The Kendall-Grundy Farm Bureau has scheduled a free virtual seminar on Wind and Solar Farm Leases. The Kankakee County Farm Bureau has signed on as a co-sponsor. The event is set for March 30, but interested participants are asked to sign in by Friday, March 26. Call Victoria Wax, manager of the Kendall-Grundy Farm Bureau, at 815-942-6400 for the link.

The presenters will include Bill Bodine of the Business and Regulatory Affairs office of the Illinois Farm Bureau and Laura Harmon and Garrett Thalgott, both members of the Legal Counsel team for the Illinois Farm Bureau.

A wide variety of topics will be covered at the event, but Wax repeated what could be the most basic piece of advice for farms — hire a good attorney who has experience with solar and wind leases. And, she adds, you are always welcome to contact your local Farm Bureau office.

Solar and wind leases can be tricky. There is, she says, no clear benchmark for what may be a universal good price. You can look up the price of gold or the price of a barrel of oil on the open market. Getting the right price for a wind turbine lease is a little trickier.

Wax says it would be a good idea to check with the leaseholders in your area. Likewise, farmers need to check to make sure what their rights are to work the land around the turbines. While solar panels are deployed in a rectangular group, turbine towers are spaced out, with land around each one. Can you work that land?

Farmers need to make sure the cost of decommissioning (taking down the turbines and gear) is part of the lease. “Money should be set aside for that,” she says.

There will also be technical terms that need to be understood. What are the farmer’s rights with easements and setbacks?

Wax said she organized a similar seminar four years ago. “Farmers are going to be part of the green energy of the future,” she said. “This technology is here to stay. We just have to make sure that the right info is out there.”