FFA activities abound

COMMUNITY AUCTION AT HERSCHER

Agriculture students at Herscher High School recently earned $15,000 at their annual community auction.

The auction, a traditional event, raises money for FFA convention, workshop and conference fees. At Herscher, all students taking ag classes are automatically enrolled in FFA. Herscher has 82 FFA members. Funds also help with a bi-annual agriculture trip that students take to observe a farming operation in another state.

Larry Haigh, ag teacher and FFA advisor at Herscher, said that more than 125 items were donated by individuals and businesses and then auctioned off over the internet. The wide array of items included artwork, bags of feed, giftcards and plates of home-baked cinnamon rolls, a Herscher tradition.

“Thanks to the community for their support,” Haigh said. Haigh says it took more than two days to sell all the items.

Haigh says that having all the fees paid is a big thing for Herscher students. “Our students appreciate it,” he says. “It means you can practice your speech without having to worry about any fee.”

Haigh says plans for the next trip “are still on the bubble.” If the school does go anywhere it is likely to be someplace close, likely Wisconsin or Iowa. By taking the trips every other year, each ag student will get two trips during his or her four years.

In 2019, the school went to Texas, where they visited the King Ranch, saw an olive oil farm and toured the facility where all the meat for Whataburger comes from.

STATE FINALIST AT TRI-POINT

This week, Helena Woods of the Tri-Point FFA will compete in the Agri-Science Division of the state finals. To get this far marks her as one of the top five students in that category in Illinois.

Tri-point has 31 students in FFA. Advisor Diana Loschen reports that the students are preparing for a variety of FFA competitions. The chapter is having local in-person meetings, but all the regional and state events are virtual.

The annual FFA banquet would ordinarily be held at this time, but it has been postponed.

TRACTORS AT MOMENCE

Tuesday was Drive a Tractor to School day at Momence High School, a long-standing tradition for National Ag Day.

Jessica Biernacki, the FFA advisor for 26 students, says that 11 tractors participated, a range of both antiques and modern working units. One 1936 model was signed up.

Seeing the tractors, she says, is always a thrill for some of the younger Momence students.

Momence is the River Valley chapter of FFA.

PLANT SALE AT ST. ANNE

The 60 FFA students at St. Anne High School will have their annual plant sale Friday April 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 1, from 8 a.m.-noon. The sale repeats May 7 and 8 with the same hours.

Hanging baskets, garden vegetables, bedding plants and other items will be for sale, with proceeds benefitting the school.

Come to the greenhouse, located just west of the school, says advisor Sara Jane Caise. Tuesday, as part of National Ag Day, the FFA chapter met with eighth graders to show off the school’s new greenhouse and discuss FFA.