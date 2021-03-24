KVPD approves management firm to run facilities

The long-debated contract for Rink Management Services Corp. to run the Kankakee Valley Park District’s Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena and the Splash Valley Aquatic Park has been finally approved.

The KVPD board of commissioners voted 3-0 on Monday at its monthly board meeting at the Bird Park administration building to have Rink Management Services run the two public facilities.

The agreement didn’t come without further debate about the need for additional insurance. Currently KVPD has insurance through PDRMA (Park District Risk Management Association), but PDRMA won’t insure programming and daily operational issues if a private management company is running the facilities.

“[PDRMA] will cover the exterior of the building and Mother Nature [issues],” said Dayna Heitz, KVPD executive director.

That private insurance will cost approximately $11,400 annually, and the district must foot the bill.

“The best way to look at this is we need additional insurance,” said David Freeman, attorney for the park district. “We have insurance for everything we do on a daily basis. Because of the way this contract is set up, we need additional insurance. PDRMA won’t give it to us, and we have to go outside.”

The board decided to approve the contract with the stipulation that the insurance not exceed $11,400. Heitz will work with Rink Management to negotiate a possible lower insurance premium with a carrier.

“I’m very intrigued with the prospect of [Rink Management], especially with Splash season coming up,” board member David Skelly said. “It looks like COVID is going down, so it looks like we’re going to be able to have a Splash season. I think it would be very beneficial to the park district to have a company come in and start them both up with their policy with all the stuff they’re going to do for us.”

Board members said they like that the contract will have an option for the park district to opt out of the agreement after one year if it’s not satisfied with how the facilities are being managed. Board members Skelly, Don Palmer and president Bill Spriggs voted to approve. Board member J.J. Hollis arrived at the meeting after the vote was taken.

“We’ve come so far, I think we should give it a shot,” Skelly said. “... If it doesn’t work out for us, we have an option to get out.”

The contract calls for KVPD to pay Rink Management $5,850 per month to run both facilities, and the agreement is set to begin April 1 if insurance has been attained. Rink Management will retain the current employees at Ice Valley and will hire employees to work at Splash Valley.

“We’re going to do a great job for you,” said Tom Hillgrove, owner of Rink Management Services via Zoom. “You’ll be happy at the end of the year.”

Rink Management Services, based in Mechanicsville, Va., has 1,900 employees in 18 states. It manages the rinks at Maggie Daley Park and Millennium Park in Chicago and has a contract with the park district in Effingham.