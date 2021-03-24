Kankakee clerk candidate remains on ballot for now

KANKAKEE — Kankakee City Clerk candidate Destini Sutherland-Hall, a Republican, remains on the city’s ballot despite the Kankakee Electoral Board’s vote to remove her.

An emergency motion to stay the electoral board’s order was granted Wednesday by Kankakee County Circuit Court Associate Judge Nancy Nicholson.

A full hearing before Nicholson is scheduled for 2 p.m. today.

The legal counsel for Sutherland-Hall is seeking an expedited hearing in the circuit court to overturn the electoral board’s 3-0 on Monday removing her name from the ballot.

As a result of Monday‘s decision, notices had been placed where early voters sign in to cast their ballots. The notices read that due to the March 22 electoral board vote, Sutherland-Hall had been removed from the ballot.

Because the ballots had already been printed and new ballots could not arrive in time for the April 6 election, the Kankakee County Clerk’s office could not provide ballots with Sutherland-Hall’s name removed.

Votes cast on Tuesday for Sutherland-Hall will be counted, if a legal challenge is successful to keep her on the ballot.

If the appeal is not successful, then she will be removed from the ballot.

Sutherland-Hall is running for the office against Democratic Party candidate Stacy Gall. The position is open as 20-year city clerk Anjanita Dumas did not seek re-election.

The electoral board voted to remove Sutherland-Hall from the ballot based on an objection from Kankakee resident Rhonda Love. Love challenged that Sutherland-Hall gained signatures for her nominating petition prior to her March 10 nomination by the Kankakee Republican Party Central Committee.

The ruling also stated the board did not believe the city’s central committee actually met to nominate the candidate.