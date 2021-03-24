Candidate's husband arrested at forum

KANKAKEE — The husband of Kankakee City Clerk candidate Destini Sutherland-Hall was arrested Tuesday on charges that he brought a gun inside the Kankakee Public Library at that evening’s clerk debate.

Just as Tuesday’s candidate forum between the two Kankakee City Clerk candidates had begun, a Kankakee police officer entered the room.

The officer approached Raymond J. Hall, 50, the husband of Republican Party candidate Sutherland-Hall and after only a few moments, the two walked out of the fourth-floor room where the debate was taking place.

It was later learned that Raymond Hall was carrying a handgun. Illinois law prohibits a gun from being brought into a public library even if the owner has a concealed carry permit.

Raymond Hall, a Kankakee Environmental Services Utilities employee, was arrested by Kankakee police for unlawful use of a weapon.

It appeared a library employee had suspicion Hall had a weapon and called police.

Nearly 30 minutes after the debate had started, at about 6:05 p.m., the forum was interrupted when moderator Theodis Pace informed the audience that Sutherland-Hall needed to attend to a matter outside the room where the debate was being held.

Elevated conversation could be heard inside the library meeting room and Democratic Party candidate Stacy Gall and her husband, Mike, were taken aside by a Kankakee County NAACP member for a few moments. It was later learned the person informed the couple of what had transpired.

After about a five-minute break, Sutherland-Hall and Gall took their seats and continued answering questions.

After providing their closing statements, Sutherland-Hall quickly picked up her notebooks and left the stage.

Asked by the Journal what had transpired, Sutherland-Hall first responded she had no time to talk. She then stated she did not know why her husband did what he did.

“I didn’t even know he had it on him,” she said, adding that she needed to leave.

A message sent later Tuesday evening to Sutherland-Hall seeking further comment was not returned.

Gall was visibly shaken by the event.

“I don’t know why someone would bring a gun to a debate. My nerves were already high doing the debate and then this happened. I couldn’t focus on anything after that,” she said.

It has been an eventful past several days for Sutherland-Hall. She was brought before the Kankakee Electoral Board due to an objection regarding her candidacy.

By a 3-0 vote, the board removed her from the ballot. The matter is being appealed to the Kankakee County Circuit Court.

The Tuesday incident followed Sunday’s Kankakee mayoral forum at Cobb Park where some unruly audience members resulted in police being called to maintain order there.