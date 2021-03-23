UPDATED: Hall's candidacy rejected by electoral board

<em><strong>Editor's note:</strong> We have updated today's report as an emergency motion has been filed. </em>

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee city clerk candidate who was voted off of the April 6 ballot by the Kankakee Electoral Board on Monday has now filed an emergency motion to stay the decision.

Destini Sutherland-Hall, the Republican Party candidate for the open city clerk position, had a five-page emergency motion filed to stay the decision of the three-member electoral board and is seeking an emergency briefing schedule and hearing.

The motion was filed in the Kankakee County Circuit Court. Sutherland-Hall told The Journal following the Monday morning ruling that her fight to stay on the ballot had only just begun.

The hearing will be before circuit court Associated Judge Nancy Nicholson beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Kankakee voters might not decide who the next Kankakee City Clerk is after all.

The choice may ultimately be determined by a Kankakee County Circuit Court judge in the coming days.

On Monday morning, the three-member Kankakee Electoral Board unanimously voted that Republican Party city clerk candidate Destini Sutherland-Hall should not have a place on the ballot for the election which concludes April 6.

Sutherland-Hall is opposing Democratic Party candidate Stacy Gall for the position which will be open as 20-year city clerk Anjanita Dumas did not seek re-election.

The objection to Sutherland-Hall’s nominating petition was filed by Kankakee resident Rhonda Love. She did not attend the hearing in person.

Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson said as of Monday afternoon, voting will continue as it has since early voting opened on Wednesday for the municipal election. Hendrickson said he awaits instruction on any further action.

As of Tuesday, there are 13 days of early voting which remain. That number includes two Saturdays which will offer early voting at the clerk’s downtown office.

Based upon the recommendation of attorney Ross Secler, of the Ross Secler & Associates law firm of Chicago, who served as the board’s legal counsel, he recommended a ruling in which Sutherland-Hall gathered nominating signatures prior to her March 10 nomination by the Kankakee Republican Party Central Committee.

The ruling following also stated the board did not believe the city’s central committee didn’t actually meet to nominate the candidate.

Sutherland-Hall’s legal counsel will now seek a temporary restraining order blocking Monday’s ruling. This move is intended to keep the election process moving forward within the city, as on Wednesday early voting began and the city clerk’s race is part of the ballot.

The case was heard by the board on Friday and on Monday the board decision was acted upon following the presentation by Secler.

Voting on the case were the three Electoral Board members, Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, 7th Ward Alderman Carl Brown and Dumas.

After the hearing, Sutherland-Hall said Monday’s ruling was exactly what she anticipated.

“We are moving forward to the circuit court. This ruling absolutely did not surprise me,” she said. “... I remain confident this ruling will be dropped at circuit court. Nothing was done wrong. The [electoral] board interpreted this for their own gain.”

Kankakee County Republican Party chairman Nick Africano said everything was completed properly.

“We feel very confident Destini will remain on the ballot and will win,” he said, adding that “This is all about muddying the waters to discourage people from voting for Destini.”