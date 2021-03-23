City police endorse Curtis for mayor

KANKAKEE — With two weeks remaining until the next mayor of Kankakee is elected, the police rank and file has taken the unusual step of endorsing a mayoral candidate and it’s Republican mayoral hopeful Chris Curtis.

In a one-page news release from the Kankakee Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 102, which represents the 59-member Kankakee Police Department, voted to endorse Curtis rather than Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, a Democrat.

During its March 19 meeting, 75 percent of the Lodge 102 attending members voted to endorse Curtis; 4 percent voted for Wells-Armstrong; and 21 percent voted not to endorse either.

In all, 28 total votes were cast and police federation leadership said the same percentage would have remain in place if all members had voted.

This move is not a complete surprise as in September 2019 the lodge issued a vote of “no confidence” for the Wells-Armstrong administration, including the current police department administration.

The Kankakee Firefighters I.A.F.F. Lodge 653 is not taking a vote.

“We don’t typically make any endorsement,” said Lodge 653 president Lt. David Moy. “We will work with any candidate who wins.”

Regarding the federation of police, president Kris Lombardi, a 19-year Kankakee police officer, said this might be the first time the federation has ever weighed in on an election.

“We are sick as to how we have been treated by this mayor,” Lombardi said. “We want someone who trusts the police.”

In a prepared statement, Lombardi said Curtis, the current nine-year 6th Ward alderman, has always had confidence in the officers and the department and “desires to have a positive working relationship with the police,” Lombardi said.

“Curtis always makes positive comments in public about the police department, encourages the public to trust the police, and has confidence that we are working with and serving the community the best we can.”

Regarding Wells-Armstrong, Lombardi said the mayor has repeatedly made inappropriate comments to the public about the police department.

“The lack of trust she has for the police department adversely affects how the public treats and interacts with us,” he said.

Wells-Armstrong, in response to a request for comment from The Journal, noted public safety remains the top priority for her administration.

“We are working collaboratively with our allies in law enforcement for strong, modern, and smart policing strategies, while also ensuring ‘all’ residents are treated with dignity and respect in the process.

“For the good of the community, we are changing the status quo — no matter how hard that may be,” she said. “Together, I know we will continue to make progress.”

Curtis said he was humbled and honored by the federation’s backing.

“We have to have quality leadership and our police have to have our full support,” he said, adding that law enforcement must also know they are to held accountable for the work they do.

“I think this endorsement speaks volumes,” he said.

The mayor said she has also received endorsements from Kankakee Friends of Labor, Southland Friends of Labor and Ironworkers Local 444, among others.

Said Lombardi: “We do our best to protect the citizens of Kankakee so they can enjoy their neighborhoods and have a better quality of life. That’s what we are sworn to do. When officers hear these things, it affects them.”