Northern Illinois Food Bank hosting pop-up market March 27

BOURBONNAIS — Olivet Nazarene University will be the site for a Northern Illinois Food Bank pop-up food market from 9 a.m. to noon March 27.

The market will be located at Fortin Villa (ROTC Building), 615 S. Main St., Bourbonnais.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank serves 13 counties, including Kankakee County. Pop-up Manager Mike Keane said they will be able to distribute food boxes for more than 700 families.

The box includes a gallon of milk, produce, protein and dairy. There is enough food for a family of five for two weeks. COVID protocol will be observed during the event and people must stay in their vehicles.

“Our pop-up markets began on April 11, 2020, as a way to provide food to our neighbors in need directly in their community,” Keane said, adding it allows families to instead use money to pay medical and/or utility bills.

So far this year, Northern Illinois Food Bank has hosted 40 of the events. In 2020, they hosted 114.

Since March 2020, the Food Bank has distributed over 100 million meals, a 34 percent increase compared to the previous year, according to a news release.

Organizing the effort at Olivet is Jordan Bergren, coordinator of student ministries. He said they expect 80 volunteers to help distribute the boxes.

“There is a need for this in Kankakee County,” Bergren said.

Funding for agencies helping families has been stretched thin during the pandemic. According to Keane, agencies serving Kankakee County reported a need in the area.

Members of the Food Bank’s network of 900 food pantries and service agencies report they are unable to meet the increased need, according to a press release. They have received $1.7 million in grants from the Food Bank to build their capacity for food storage and distribution.

In the past year, the Food Bank’s 871 mobile pantries and pop-up markets have served 243,000 households, the news release said.

“This year has been devastating for our neighbors. Northern Illinois has seen a 62 percent increase in food insecurity, and 1 in 6 children are hungry,” said Julie Yurko, CEO and president of Northern Illinois Food Bank.

“Food insecurity isn’t just a big city issue,” she said. “Hunger affects rural communities, small towns, mid-sized cities like Joliet and Rockford, and the Chicago suburbs, too. Layoffs, furloughs, hour cuts and pay cuts are creating havoc for our neighbors, some who were already living paycheck to paycheck before the pandemic hit.

“With little, if any, savings, they are having to choose between paying their bills or buying groceries. That’s a decision no one should need to make.”