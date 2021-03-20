KLASEY: A firefighter's death in the line of duty

At 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 1921, while fighting a small blaze at a home on Greenwood Avenue, the Kankakee Fire Department lost one-twelfth of its manpower. Veteran firefighter Arthur A. Stiers, one of the dozen members of the Kankakee Department, was killed instantly when a chemical fire extinguisher tank exploded.

The fire, at the home of Walter Fisher, 128 N. Greenwood Ave., “was not one of great consequence,” reported the Kankakee Daily Republican. “The firemen found a barrel of paper and kindling wood on fire near the furnace in the basement. It was evident that the chemical tanks would be sufficient to extinguish it.”

Stiers’ death occurred only moments after the department’s two fire trucks arrived on the scene. Details of what happened were revealed at a coroner’s inquest, reported in the Republican on December 19: “Stiers, Assistant Fire Chief Noah Betourne, and Fireman Pat Bochant were about to operate a hand chemical [tank] which had been secured from Fire Truck No. 2….Betourne was in the basement…Stiers and Bochant were on the outside of the house, ready to turn on the valve of the hand chemical [tank] when Betourne gave the word. When Betourne shouted ‘All right,’ Stiers leaned over the chemical tank to turn it on. Immediately, there was a terrific explosion, the tank shooting skyward” and hit Stiers.

The tank the firefighters were using, which contained six gallons of liquid under pressure, was made of thick copper. In service for about 20 years, it had last been used at a fire on Nov. 5, then recharged.

When the tank exploded, the newspaper noted, “The bottom … was blown off, and the heavy copper container was hurled upward with terrific force … So great was the force of the blow that the man’s body was hurled several feet in the air …. Although a physician was summoned, it is believed Mr. Stiers was dead even when his companions reached him.”

A native of Indiana, Stiers had relocated to Kankakee in the early 1900s, and worked at the state hospital (now Shapiro Developmental Center) for about a decade. “About ten years ago,” wrote the Daily Republican, “he was appointed as a city fireman and held his position … under successive administrations since that time. His worth as a fireman was recognized by everybody. … In all the years he has been on the force, he has been one of those who most frequently raised his voice to advise carefulness … [he] was careful of his own life, and exercised great care for the safety of others.”

Stiers, 43, was assigned to Fire Truck No. 1, which was housed at Kankakee City Hall, then located at 265 E. Merchant St. He and his wife of five years (they had quietly celebrated their wedding anniversary the day before he was killed) lived in an apartment above the fire station.

Funeral services for the fallen firefighter were held on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Hertz Funeral Chapel on Court Street. “The place was entirely inadequate to accommodate the large outpouring of sorrowing friends and associates who by their presence bespoke the high esteem in which the deceased was held in his community,” reported the Daily Republican in a front-page story. “The assembly consisted of city officials from the highest rank down to the humblest servant. It consisted of friends and neighbors, bosom companions, casual acquaintances, even to several small boys and girls who had known Mr. Stiers as a member of the fire department.”

The Rev. George McClung, pastor of Kankakee’s First Methodist Church, delivered what the newspaper called “a wonderful sermon,” praising Arthur Stiers’ “long and honorable career as a fireman — always on the spot to protect life and property.” Before departing for the procession to Mound Grove Cemetery, members of the Odd Fellows Lodge (of which Stiers was a member) conducted a ritual.

“A long procession,” reported the Daily Republican, “formed to carry the body to its last resting place in Mound Grove Cemetery. The casket was mounted on No. 2 fire truck which was draped with black and white mourning cloth. The fire apparatus was almost completely covered with flowers. The pallbearers—Fire Chief Emil Goudreau, Assistant Chief Noah Betourne, Drivers Frank Hetherington, William Palzer and Harry Holz, and Fireman John Murphy — occupied the steps together with Firemen Eli Odette and Louis Ruel. A squad of uniformed police marched on either side of the truck as escorts….Brief services were conducted at the grave.”

Arthur Stiers was the first, and thus far only, member of the Kankakee Fire Department in its long history to die in the line of duty. How long has the City of Kankakee been served by an organized fire department?

Answer: In 1887, 134 years ago, the city formed its first three “hose companies” of trained and organized volunteer firefighters. A department staffed by full-time, paid firemen was established on August 15, 1910. Today, the city’s fire department is staffed by approximately 50 officers, firefighters, and paramedics.