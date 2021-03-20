Kankakee receives $15,000 grant to highlight entrepreneur services

KANKAKEE — The City of Kankakee has received $15,000 from the National League of Cities’ City Innovation Ecosystems 2020-2021 grant program. This grant, according to a press release, will help the Economic and Community Development Agency partner with SourceLink and their asset-mapping process to help identify and organize the region’s entrepreneurial support resources, and making them more visible to entrepreneurs.

“The results of the work from this grant will help the City of Kankakee team develop spaces and places where entrepreneurs and business leaders can find the resources and opportunities they need to thrive,” said Barbi Brewer-Watson, executive director of the ECDA. “A thriving economy needs an ecosystem that can be accessed by everyone. Brad Benoit, the city’s business retention and attraction coordinator, will work with SourceLink’s experts to create a road map that will help build the ecosystem we need here in Kankakee to serve our diverse business community.”

The Kauffman Foundation has reported that its research shows that communities across the country are designating entrepreneurship as a key development strategy in their effort to build better economies.

It reports that every community has resources that can help people start and grow a business, but that they are not always well known to the entrepreneur who then frequently operates in isolation. SourceLink will work with the City of Kankakee to create a well-proven, step-by-step process to inventory the region’s nonprofit, higher education, and governmental support resources as well as lending and equity sources, according to a press release from the city.

“The most common inquiries that I receive from existing and aspiring entrepreneurs are where do I start, what next, or how does one solve any given problem,” Benoit said. “The final results of the ECDA’s work with SourceLink will help find the solutions to entrepreneurs’ needs and bring more awareness to services we are lacking to elevate all of our businesses.”

The asset mapping process will begin with research to identify key resources, then will lead to data collection and workshops, and finally a system called SourceFinder will be created for the Kankakee community and to serve local entrepreneurs. Upon the completion of the asset mapping, SourceLink will also generate a six to eight-page report outlining the components of a healthy ecosystem, highlighting key findings and providing recommendations for improving the infrastructure of entrepreneurial support in Kankakee.

“Serving on the board of directors for the National League of Cities has helped to elevate small cities such as Kankakee and secure resources for our community,” said Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong. “As we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, entrepreneurship will continue to be prioritized as a component of our economic development strategy. Receiving this grant will aid our ECDA team in providing the much-needed resources for our small business owners and entrepreneurs. I look forward to helping our talented pool of entrepreneurs grow and thrive.”