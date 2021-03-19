Wakeley to depart BBCHS next school year

BRADLEY — After eight years as superintendent of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307, Scott Wakeley has accepted a job as superintendent for Homewood-Flossmoor High School District 233, where he starts July 1.

At a March 16 meeting, the District 233 school board approved hiring Wakeley to replace Homewood-Flossmoor High School Superintendent Von Mansfield, who retires in June 2022, subject to finalization of a contract at that time.

Wakeley will serve as co-superintendent under Mansfield for the 2021-22 school year beginning July 1, 2021. He will then become superintendent for the 2022-23 school year the following July.

Wakeley will be gone from BBCHS for the 2021-22 school year.

Justin Caldwell, president of the BBCHS school board, said Friday that board members plan to meet and speak with an attorney next week to figure out the next steps for a search process for Wakeley’s replacement.

“We are excited for him to further his career,” Caldwell said. “I can say it’s an extreme loss to the district. We are very happy with him. He’s done a lot with the district over his eight years, and we’re very sad to see him go.”

Caldwell said he is not yet sure whether the search would be done nationally or focused more toward local candidates. He said the right person for the job would have a vision for helping the district move forward with its strategic plan.

“We are in the middle of a strategic plan that was hindered a little bit by the COVID outbreak, but we want to continue to see that plan move forward,” he said. “We’ve made great strides with that, that Dr. Wakeley helped us to implement.”

Wakeley said he has known Mansfield for the past eight years, as both high schools are in the same athletics conference. Mansfield reached out to tell him about the opportunity due to his upcoming retirement.

The search firm assisting HFHS also contacted Wakeley encouraging him to apply. They also sought candidates nationally.

“It’s always good to continue to challenge yourself,” he said.

Wakeley said he and his wife decided not to dismiss the opportunity. He then went through a series of interviews and was selected.

“It was my experience and all the great things that we have done at BBCHS that have made me a good candidate for a bigger school that has national recognition,” he noted.

Wakeley said he had not been looking to move or find a new job when the opportunity presented.

“I was planning on retiring at BBCHS,” he said. “That was the idea when we came here eight years ago, and that hadn’t changed. Quite frankly, I think if it wasn’t H-F with the opportunities and challenges that come with it, I certainly would still be at BBCHS.”

He said BBCHS is in a strong financial position with a lot of trust built between teachers, the school board and administrators.

“I think for the next person, it’s certainly not a tear-down position or a rebuild, so to speak. It’s them putting their own stamp, working with the staff, looking at the strategic plan and bringing their own ideas,” Wakeley said.

Similar to BBCHS, Homewood-Flossmoor High School is a one-school district where students from separate elementary districts in the villages of Homewood and Flossmoor go to attend high school.

The high schools are also in the same Southwest Suburban Conference for athletics, and both are larger schools.

In 2020, HFHS had an enrollment of 2,796 students, compared with 1,944 at BBCHS.

Homewood-Flossmoor High School has a larger percentage of students of color, but a smaller low-income population compared to BBCHS.

Homewood and Flossmoor are located in the south Chicago suburbs, a little over 30 miles north of Bourbonnais and Bradley.