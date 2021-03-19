Kankakee mayoral hopefuls see issues, solutions differently

KANKAKEE — It was punch and counter-punch for much of Thursday’s mayoral debate between Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong and challenger Chris Curtis.

As would be anticipated, the two shared little common ground in what the direction the city has traveled these past four years nor what course the community should take during the next four.

Regardless of the path the city has taken and what map it should follow in coming years, the two — Wells-Armstrong, a first-time Democratic mayor, and Curtis, a nine-year Republican 6th Ward alderman — sharply disagree.

The mayor labeled Curtis as an “agent of division” on the Kankakee City Council while Curtis charged the mayor works only with certain council members rather than the entire 14-member body.

Aside from those allegations, the two attempted to distinguish the direction they would take the city as early voting has already started. Final votes will be cast April 6.

The pair answered a multitude of questions for more than an hour Thursday during the forum sponsored by the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP at the Kankakee Public Library.

The next mayor, whether it is Wells-Armstrong or Curtis, will be sworn into office on May 3.

<strong>PUBLIC SAFETY</strong>

Both agreed, however, public safety remains the community’s top problem and chief roadblock to the city moving forward in a substantial way.

“We’ve taken a strong and smart approach,” Wells-Armstrong said, adding that the city would continue to incorporate technologies such as “ShotSpotter” and doorbell camera systems to help protect citizens and property should she be re-elected.

The mayor noted while there is no disputing issues with crime, she noted gun battery crimes have decreased.

Curtis, however, said the first step should be Wells-Armstrong being open to the city about the issues it faces with violence.

“The first step, it needs to be addressed daily,” he said, noting crime has increased. “It’s a difficult situation in our community. It’s the No. 1 issue everyone talks about.”

The two returned to an incident from a city council meeting several months ago when violence was spiking and Curtis wanted to discuss it near the conclusion of the council meeting.

The mayor told him at that time it was 9:45 p.m., meaning it was late.

“It’s never too late to talk,” Curtis said Thursday. “We can’t have economic development without getting this under control. Let the people know if they are causing problems, they are not welcomed.”

The mayor countered that just because she may not be discussing the matter with Curtis or holding press conferences, doesn’t mean she is not closely monitoring any issue.

Sticking to public safety and specifically the police department, Curtis noted officers must believe the mayor and the city council support them. And, he said, the department’s leadership needs to be allowed to operate the department to the best of their abilities.

The mayor returned to the early days of her tenure when the then-police chief resigned upon her winning the April 2017 election.

“In terms of [police department] morale, relationships have to work from both sides. I’ve reached out to them. It will not be business as usual.”

In her first term, the police officers voted “no confidence” for its leadership staff.

<strong>STIMULUS MONEY</strong>

The city will receive far and away the most municipal money from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan as compared to other cities and villages in the county. The city will receive $14.6 million, half of it this year and the second half in 2022.

How it will be allocated is yet unknown. Both candidates said while no plans have been formally discussed, they both agreed infrastructure — streets, sidewalks and curbs — are in need of significant attention.

Curtis said in hindsight, the city did not need to bond for some $10 million as it recently did.

The mayor responded: “If you get sidewalks fixed, you have to pay for it.”

<strong>GOVERNMENT TRANSPARENCY</strong>

Transparency within the government was also raised.

Curtis noted the council does not view the city’s credit card bills. The mayor countered that there seems to have been a new set of rules put in place once she took office. She noted she is willing to discuss this matter.

“I’m certainly open to having a conversation about credit cards,” she said. “It’s the first I’ve heard of this.”

<strong>KRMA ISSUES</strong>

Regarding the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency, the organization which oversees the region’s wastewater treatment facility, the candidates were asked if they would allow an in-depth “forensic” audit based on the scandal of its former executive director, Richard Simms, being accused of stealing some $2 million from it. Simms recently pleaded guilty to a federal fraud charge.

Wells-Armstrong said such an audit is not necessary. She said KRMA audits are available to the public.

Curtis said he would be interested in exploring that issue. He also hit the organization for what he would likely describe as excessive pay to board members. Board members receive $600 to attend KRMA’s monthly meeting. Its board chairperson receives $700.

“That’s too much money. I would lower it to $100 or less,” he said.

Wells-Armstrong noted all board members accept the pay. Curtis countered he doesn’t believe the public thinks it’s right. He said officials should be working for the good of the public, not excessive paychecks.

As the forum concluded, Curtis said the mayor’s tenure can be characterized by empty promises and infighting.

“I will show you how a mayor should work with community partners,” he said.

She countered it will be a vote for the city’s new direction or a return to its past.

“This election is about the direction of our city. We will continue to move Kankakee forward or will we return to the old way of doing business that failed us for so long? ... I believe in Kankakee.”

Early voting for the April 6 consolidated election throughout Kankakee County has started, Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson said.

The polls in the Kankakee County Clerk's office, 189 E. Court St., will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The final day of early voting will be April 5.

The clerk's office will also host early voting on two Saturdays, March 27 and April 3 from 8:30 a.m. to noon, at the downtown office.

For more information about where or how to vote, contact the county clerk’s office at 815-937-2990 or visit <a href="http://kankakeecountyclerk.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountyclerk.com</a>.