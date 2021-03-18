Gas prices rise sharply — again

Prices at the pump continued their upward trend this week to a high of $3.09 per gallon, as those eligible for COVID stimulus checks from the U.S. Treasury office hit taxpayer bank accounts.

It’s a good thing for the stimulus money, as there’s no relief in sight at the pump. Prices have risen 34 cents per gallon in the Kankakee area since Feb. 18.

“As Americans turn optimistic on COVID-19 pandemic recovery, we’ve been seeing insatiable demand for gasoline, which continues to recover far faster than oil production,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy in a news release. “According to GasBuddy data, last week’s gasoline demand was just 1 percent below the pre-pandemic level, an extremely bullish factor likely to continue driving gas and oil prices up in the short term.”

Gas prices in Kankakee on Wednesday ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.09 per gallon. The lowest price in the Kankakee area was $2.84 per gallon at Circle K at 340 N. Kinzie Ave. in Bradley, according to GasBuddy.com. In Bourbonnais prices ranged from $2.96 per gallon to $3.05 per gallon.

In Manteno, prices varied from $3.04 per gallon to $3.09 per gallon.

“The recovery in the last few weeks has been astounding, both the speed and overall volume increases we’ve seen in our data lend credibility to the recovery, and perhaps will lead to continued price increases due to the continued imbalance between supply and demand,” De Haan said.

On Monday Gas Buddy reported Illinois gas prices have risen 10.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3 per gallon, according to its daily survey of 4,378 stations in Illinois. Gas prices in Illinois are 35.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 80.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to macrotrends.net, the current price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil is $64.80 per barrel on Tuesday. That’s more than $20 more per barrel than October of 2020.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy data. The national average is up 33.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 64 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“It’s no longer a question of if we’ll see gasoline demand return to near normal this year but when, and will oil producers rise to the occasion and be able to quickly ramp up output, or are we going to see the highest summer prices since 2014 until they jump into action?” De Haan asked. “Only time will tell, but it’s looking like things are heating up far more than expected since the start of the year.”