Carson's to become convention center?

BRADLEY — The owner of two Bradley-based hotels has entered into an option to purchase the former Carson’s men’s store with the goal of transforming it into a convention center and banquet facility.

At Wednesday’s special Bradley Village Board meeting, the village board unanimously approved the agreement with Dr. Sanjay Patel, owner of the 114-room Comfort Inn and the 92-room Holiday Inn & Suites, both located near the Northfield Square mall.

He also owns two other hotels in Indiana.

The deal to sell the approximate 80,000-square-foot property and the 5.8 acres which go with it to Patel for $1.2 million is far from complete, however. Patel and his hotel development team will spend the next six months examining the property and determining how feasible the project is.

After the meeting, he estimated redevelopment costs could range between $5 million to $6 million.

Carson’s closed the men’s store in mid-2018 at the same time the Carson’s women’s store closed and shortly after Sears closed.

Patel, 52, an internal medicine physician and a resident of South Barrington, had been looking to do this project in 2020, but the hotel industry — one of the hardest hit due to the pandemic — put the brakes on the project, he said.

Patel was the builder of the Holiday Inn in 2019 and he purchased and extensively upgraded the Comfort Inn beginning in 2011.

The Carson’s property was purchased by the village of Bradley in October 2019 for $1.1 million in an attempt to gain greater control regarding development in this key area of the village.

Kankakee County has not had a large-scale banquet complex since RiverStone Conference Center closed several years ago in south Kankakee. The area has never had a convention center.

Patel said the conference center would greatly aid all area lodging businesses as it would bring people to the area for events and in many cases require overnight stays.

But, he noted, there is much study and planning which must take place before any hammers swing regarding renovating the site.

Patel believes the study could be completed within six months.

“There are many factors which will be considered,” he said. He said the development would be completed in phases, noting “this is a very big facility. I’m very excited.”

Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson said when the village purchased the property this is what the administration envisioned.

“We don’t want to be in this business. But we had to have some skin in the game,” he said. “We are trying to get development going in this area. ... If we can help facilitate redevelopment, then that’s what we will do.”

He said the area was becoming blighted due to the number of closed stores within the mall.

He noted the project would likely have been completed by now if it were not for the COVID-19 pandemic. He said Patel had taken him in early 2020 to suburban facilities he believed Carson could be transformed to replicate.

Then, of course, the economy’s brakes were engaged. But Patel believes the hospitality industry is showing good signs of re-engaging.

Watson noted this development is only one piece of bringing the mall property back to life. But, he said, it could be a great jumping-off point.

“This alone will not save the mall area. But this could show developers what can be done.”