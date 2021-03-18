Bourbonnais schools to resume full school days

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 plans to return to full school days for all five schools starting Tuesday.

Schools will be in session for six hours and 45 minutes Monday through Friday, including at Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center, where students have been on an every-other-day attendance schedule all school year.

Remote learning is still being offered for the rest of the school year.

Monday of next week will be a planning day for teachers, with students to return to class Tuesday.

Superintendent Adam Ehrman said the four full days of instruction next week will lead into spring break, which will give administrators time to evaluate and make adjustments as needed.

“The only way to know how successful we are going to be is to continue to take steps forward,” he said.

Start times for all schools will remain the same.

The new schedules are: 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Shabbona and BUGC; 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for LeVasseur and Shepard; and 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for Liberty Intermediate.

Lunch will be served at school as well, with each building to have an individual plan for organizing lunch periods with social distancing.

Ehrman said the district was mindful of creating a schedule that would not change start times to make the transition easier. Start and end times are also coordinated with the busing schedule.

“This year, everyone has had all of their schedules turned upside down,” he said.

He also noted the promise of spring weather ahead, as gym classes, movement breaks and mask breaks can be taken outside.

Many factors went into the consideration for going forward with longer school days, Ehrman said.

The opportunity to offer all staff members both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine was “a huge step forward,” along with updated guidance loosening social distancing requirements from the Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Department of Public Health.

The requirements are now between 3 and 6 feet of social distance, depending on the situation.

Other factors considered were the district’s success in navigating the pandemic so far, as well as steps by other school districts to move back toward normalcy, he said.

“When we look around to see a whole bunch of other school systems as well taking that next step, I think it speaks to my thinking as well as others that it is the proper time to move forward,” he said.

Ehrman said he expects more families will want to switch from remote to in-person learning, but so far there hasn’t been an influx of students asking to change from one format to the other.

