KCC tuition costs stay flat for upcoming school year

KANKAKEE — The cost of tuition and fees is staying flat for the upcoming school year at Kankakee Community College.

The fiscal year 2021 rate of $165 per credit hour will remain for 2022 beginning with the summer 2021 semester.

The cost for tuition and fees to attend KCC full time (15 hours a semester) for one year will be approximately $4,950.

According to KCC, the average annual tuition and fees at the top eight universities where its students transfer to is approximately $17,111, not including room and board.

KCC’s tuition rate has gone up in previous years from $142 per credit hour in 2017 to $147 in 2018, $154 in 2019 and $161 in 2020.

KCC President Michael Boyd said in a press release that the flat tuition rate is part of the college’s priority to give residents access to affordable education.

“Many of our students and their families suffered personal and financial losses during the pandemic, and it is essential that KCC is here for our community members while they rebuild,” he said.

The college encourages students in need of financial assistance to submit a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to see what kind of assistance is available.

In 2019-20, 42 percent of KCC credit students received financial aid, with $3,855 being the average amount received per student, the college reported.

KCC begins enrollment for summer 2021 this month, and fall 2021 registration begins in April. Students can receive more information at <a href="http://register.kcc.edu" target="_blank">register.kcc.edu</a> and new students can apply at <a href="http://register.kcc.edu" target="_blank">apply.kcc.edu</a>.

KCC tuition and fees for the past five years:

<em>Totals are per credit hour</em>

FY2017: $142

FY2018: $147

FY2019: $154

FY2020: $161

Source: Kankakee Community College

FY2021: $165

<strong>Tuition and fees for nearby community colleges:</strong>

<em>Totals are per credit hour</em>

Prairie State College: $174

Parkland College: $171

Danville Area Community College: $165

Heartland College: $163

Joliet Junior College: $148

Kankakee Community College: $165

South Suburban College: $170

<strong>Top 8 transfer universities of KCC students</strong>

<em>Per credit hour, based on 30 credit hours; does not include room and board:</em>

Eastern Illinois University: $412

Governors State University: $421

Illinois State University: $511

Northern Illinois University: $479

Olivet Nazarene University: $1,232

Southern Illinois University at Carbondale: $503

University of Illinois at Urbana at Champaign: $562

Western Illinois University: $444

Source: Kankakee Community College