Fortitude hosting immersive look at homelessness

From 5 p.m. Friday, April 16, until 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, Fortitude Community Outreach will be hosting Night on the Street 2021.

The event will take place outside St. Paul’s Shelter Site at 240 S. Dearborn Ave., Kankakee, and is designed to give participants a small taste of a homeless experience overnight. Set up begins at 5 p.m. Friday and can continue until 2 p.m. Saturday.

Participants may choose to bring a tent to sleep in, a box, sleep in a vehicle or sleep under the stars.

Participants will raise funds before and during the event, utilizing their own social media and social networks to bring awareness of the needs of the homeless in Kankakee County and the ways Fortitude is working to meet those needs.

“The goal is that participants will have a better sense of what it’s like to live on the streets,” said Fortitude director Dawn Broers.

At the event, speakers and Fortitude guests will be addressing participants.

The current plan is to feature a speaker each hour with a short message and interviews with Fortitude guests, volunteers and community members. This portion of the event will be streamed on Facebook Live.

“It is an immersive, overnight fundraising experience,” explained Broers. “So, the participants will be fundraising and engaging in the experience of sleeping outside but also several challenges that they can participate in that will help immerse them in that homeless experience.”

Participants will also be provided a menu of challenges to complete that will help in the immersive experience of “homelessness” during the event, such as making an MRE meal, walking around town with a CityPak backpack the weight carried by most homeless, riding the metro bus and taking a “bird bath.”

Fundraising incentives will be provided for receiving increasing levels of donations.

All participants will receive a Fortitude “buff” or neck gaiter and a Fortitude lanyard. Earned incentives include an event hoodie and other Fortitude merchandise such as frisbees, blankets, portable phone chargers, travel mug, bags, journals, etc.

Registered participants will receive a personal fundraising website to collect donations.

This page will be personalized with photos and stories and will have its own URL and QR code to link donors directly to a specific participant’s page. A leaderboard on the main event web page will display each participants’ fundraising by amount raised.

Bingo games will also be ongoing throughout the night and morning. Fortitude will encourage all participants to immerse themselves in the experience and share this on social media throughout the event to assist in fundraising.

Meals will be provided at the event. The evening meal and breakfast will be provided alongside shelter guests staying with Fortitude that Friday night. Late night pizza, snacks and hot/cold drinks will also be provided. Restrooms available inside the shelter space. The location will be supervised and secured throughout the night.

There are limited spots available and it is an adults-only event. In the future, Fortitude hopes to expand the event to high school students. To sign up, visit <a href="http://signupgenius.com/go/20f094ba9aa2ca0f49-night" target="_blank">bit.ly/FortitudeNOTS</a>.

There is no cost to take part in the event and participants set their own fundraising goal. For those participating with another adult and who plan to share a space (tent, box, etc.), sign up individually and indicate the shared space in the comment section.

After signing up, participants will be forwarded additional information about the event, instructions on setting up the personal fundraising page and materials to assist with fundraising.

For questions, contact Dawn Broers, Fortitude’s director, at 815-546-3271 or <a href="mailto:dbroers@fortitudecommunityoutreach.org" target="_blank">dbroers@fortitudecommunityoutreach.org</a>. Additional information is available on Fortitude’s Facebook page.

