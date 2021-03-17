Bradley asks judge for second look at CVB ruling

Nearly a month since a Kankakee County judge ruled that the intergovernmental agreement between Bradley and the county’s tourism organization was valid, the village is asking the judge to take a second look.

At Tuesday’s hearing before Kankakee County Circuit Court Associate Judge Scott Sliwinski, Bradley attorney Jamie Boyd filed a motion for a judicial reconsideration.

A hearing is set for the reconsideration for 1:30 p.m. April 20.

At issue is the $528,746.74 of hotel-motel tax revenue which Bradley turned over to the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau at the end of February following Sliwinski’s ruling earlier that month.

Sliwinski ruled the disputed five-year intergovernmental agreement between Bradley and the CVB was a valid contract.

As the sides waited for a resolution to the issue, the $528,746 — hotel tax money collected from Bradley from Aug. 1, 2019, through Jan. 31, 2021 — was held by the Kankakee County treasurer.

The current Bradley village administration has sought to get out of the contact approved by the then-outgoing Bradley Village Board in April 2019, thereby clearing a way for Bradley to institute its own hotel-motel tax and keep the money for its own tourism use.

From Aug. 1, 2019, through Jan. 31, 2021, the amount of hotel tax revenue collected from Bradley hotels and motels totaled $528,746.74.