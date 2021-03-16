Strawberry Jazz Fest 2021 canceled

KANKAKEE — While originally planned for June, this year’s Strawberry Jazz Festival has been canceled. The Community Arts Council of Kankakee County shared Monday via a news release that the decision to cancel the event was made by a board vote.

According to the release, the festival requires extensive planning to prepare for the thousands of visitors who attend each year, and after the CAC consulted with the Kankakee County Health Department regarding the uncertainty of changing COVID restrictions, the number of visitors allowed would have to be significantly reduced.

For 2021, the council plans to sponsor an event later in the season that combines the Strawberry Jazz Festival and the Fall Art and Craft Stroll. The event will include dozens of booths featuring handmade work by the artists and crafters that visitors have come to expect, and entertainment by local performing groups and food trucks serving seasonal favorites. The exact date will be announced when all plans are confirmed.

The council is planning other events throughout the summer featuring local art and entertainment in outdoor venues that will accommodate larger crowds and provide for social distancing. The council’s annual meeting, usually held in April, has been moved to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 6.

The event for members and guests will include a luncheon, the annual reports and presentation of the Scholarship and Friend of the Arts Awards. Members will receive invitations with details on placing reservations and all information will be available on the CAC Facebook page.

For questions or additional information, contact the CAC President Bonnie Brewer at <a href="mailto:bstbrewer@hotmail.com" target="_blank">bstbrewer@hotmail.com</a> or call/text 815-351-4443.