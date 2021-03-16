Kankakee schools working out post-pandemic schedules

KANKAKEE — In planning for what school will look like post-pandemic, Kankakee School District 111 has begun surveying parents to find out what type of schedule they want next school year.

The district is also starting to allow students to attend in-person classes more often in light of updated COVID-19 guidance for schools from the Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Department of Public Health.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said families that want more in-person class time for their children should contact their building principals to make those plans.

The recently updated guidance eases up on COVID-19 restrictions in schools, including that the recommended social distance is now between 3 to 6 feet, depending on the situation.

The district has been providing a minimum of two days per week of in-person classes for all students not on a fully remote schedule, while some K-6 students have been attending up to four days per week.

Walters said Kankakee and other large districts had been waiting for health officials to release new guidance, particularly in regards to social distancing, before making any major moves back toward normalcy in schools.

“We’re following the IDPH recommendations,” Walters said during a school board meeting last week.

Several board members noted that parents have been asking when their students would have regular school days again.

“I’ve been contacted by an awful lot of people that want their kids back in school in a normal school day,” board member Deb Johnston said.

Other districts, including some locally, had already begun to make changes like lengthening school days or allowing more students in school at a time before the official guidance was updated last Tuesday.

“If [other schools] can go back, the parents are asking, ‘Why can’t we?’ board vice president Jess Gathering said.

Walters said administrators are currently working out plans for Kankakee High School for the 2021-22 school year; they have not yet decided on plans for K-8 schools.

She noted that the district was not ready to release information about its plans for next school year, but parents had gotten wind of what the leadership teams were discussing.

The flooding of parent questions and concerns prompted the district to release a survey gauging what parents want for next school year.

“Parents feel like we’re not communicating, but we weren’t prepared to communicate because we were still discussing it,” Walters said.

Multiple options

The plan for KHS next school year is to offer three options: a traditional-like schedule, a blended schedule or a fully remote schedule.

In the traditional-like schedule, students would receive six or more continuous hours of in-person instruction four days per week and have one flexible day per week.

The flexible day would include individualized support, such as remote learning, internships, tutoring, content area support, etc.

As of Wednesday last week, 701 parents of high school students had completed the survey, with about 59 percent wanting the traditional-like schedule, 26 percent wanting a blended schedule and 15 percent wanting a fully remote schedule.

The district plans to send the same survey to K-8 parents soon.

Walters said the district began planning for the high school first because of the complexity of its schedule. Currently, the thinking is that elementary families would have similar scheduling options.

Walters also noted that, assuming COVID-19 restrictions are no longer in place next school year, there should be no reason families that want to send their children to school five days per week would not be able to do so.

“I think the most important thing for families to remember is they need to choose what’s best for them and their family,” Walters said. “Every family is different. Every situation is different. Everyone’s ability to handle remote versus traditional is different.”

Felice Hybert, assistant superintendent of curriculum, said families would be contacted to discuss options if their child is struggling on the remote-only option.

“We believe we are not the experts when it comes to kids; we know that the family and parent is the expert,” Hybert said. “Parents know best what works for their student. We are not designing a one-size-fits-all school.

“The school system pre-pandemic worked for some students. It did not work for all,” Hybert added.

Board member Christopher Bohlen said he was concerned K-8 families would be confused when seeing the plan for high school.

“I think we need to get that message out as soon as you come up with an answer,” he said.

Walters said administrators planned to continue meeting and should have more answers by April 1.

“I’ve been contacted by an awful lot of people that want their kids back in school in a normal school day."

Deb Johnston, school board member