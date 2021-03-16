Fifth-grader seeks donations for Manteno Veterans' Home with "Operation Snacks"

BOURBONNAIS — A local fifth-grader is collecting snacks for the Manteno Veterans’ Home for a school project titled “Operation Snacks.”

Lindsay Jones and her daughter, Leah, a fifth-grader at Liberty Intermediate School, are asking for donations of non-perishable snacks to be used by the veterans’ home.

They are planning on accepting donations through March 19 and will set up drop-off locations.

Suggested items include packages of chips or pretzels, granola bars, small candy bars without nuts, cookies, crackers with cheese or peanut butter, sugar free gum and pre-packaged snack cakes like Little Debbie products.

An Amazon Wishlist can be found at <a href="https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/dl/invite/4H2MOjm?ref_=wl_share" target="_blank">bit.ly/OperationSnacks</a> to order donations for delivery. Homemade baked goods will not be accepted.

For donations to be picked up, contact Lindsay at LMstanley88@yahoo.com or 815-592-3957.

— Daily Journal staff report