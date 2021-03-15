Officials investigate how oil made its way into Kankakee River

KANKAKEE — City of Kankakee and state officials are investigating how oil made its way into the Kankakee River last week near the South Washington Avenue bridge.

Kankakee Fire Chief Damon Schuldt said that on March 11 a “rainbow sheen” of oil could be seen near a storm sewer that empties into the river near the bridge.

A portion of the river was cordoned off by booms to absorb the oil. He said the booms will be removed later this week.

“I was down there today and didn’t see the rainbow sheen,” Schuldt said Monday.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency was also contacted about the oil.

“We believe we have identified the source but we are not releasing any information at this time,” Schuldt said.