Harbor House hosting Women's History event

By Daily Journal staff report

Harbor House and Prairie State Legal Services will be hosting a Women’s History Month roundtable at 6 p.m. March 30 via Zoom. The event will be facilitated by Harbor House Executive Director Jenny Schoenwetter.

Panelists include Vickie Smith, executive director for the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence; Kathryn McGowan Bettcher, director of family and survivor advocacy at Prairie State Legal Services; and Margaret Wolf, director of adult and community education at Kankakee Community College.

There is no fee to attend the event. To register, visit <a href="http://harborhousedv.org/events" target="_blank">harborhousedv.org/events</a>.