Farm Bureau hosts annual meeting

The Kankakee County Farm Bureau has adopted, survived and even thrived in the year of a pandemic.

The Farm Bureau held its 109th annual meeting Thursday afternoon, electing board members and hearing annual reports. Ordinarily, the meeting is a dinner banquet. This year, because of COVID safety concerns, the meeting was held virtually via Zoom.

Farm Bureau farmer membership grew in Kankakee County over the past year, reaching 1,038. That number represents persons who actually work the land. Farm Bureau has another 3,000 non-farming members, mostly people who join to take advantage of services from affiliated Farm Bureau companies, like Country Financial.

The virtual meeting was attended by Farm Bureau members, as well as by Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler and Illinois House Rep. Jackie Haas, R-79.

During the meeting, the board re-elected representatives from eight Kankakee County townships. Farm Bureau board governance includes one delegate from each county township. Elected were Greg St. Aubin of Manteno, Patrick Koerner of Norton, Gary Paarlberg of Bourbonnais, Jason Zimmer of Salina, Darren Stauffenberg on St. Anne, Bret Perreault of Otto, Keith Mussman of Yellowhead, and Mark Brinkman of Ganeer.

The Farm Bureau Board of Directors is scheduled to meet tonight to reorganize and elect officers for the year.

“We have weathered the COVID storm,” said Chad Miller, the manager of the Kankakee County Farm Bureau. “We are providing value to area farmers.”

Taking the annual meeting virtual is not the only change the Farm Bureau has had to make to keep programs going during the year of COVID-19. Its award-winning Ag in the Classroom program coordinated by Lisa Habeeb had to cancel in-person presentations. Educational work is now being done virtually. Habeeb still makes her rounds to area schools, dropping off supplies and curriculum materials that teachers can pass on to students. One popular lesson was explained by Miller, the longtime manager of the Kankakee County Farm Bureau. It involves a ball of soil loaded with seeds that germinate. He describes it as a sort of Chia Pet that makes a point.

Miller said that the annual Kids Day at the Farm, traditionally held in March, will also be virtual this year. Instead of children be taken by bus to a central location, more than 30 presentations on different types of farming were recorded and edited by local videographer Jesse Arseneau. They will soon be uploaded to YouTube. While Kids Day at the Farm targets fourth-graders, these materials will be able to be accessed by anyone interested. A grant from Corteva Agriscience paid for the creation of the YouTube material.

Through its charitable fundraising foundation, the Farm Bureau was able to award more scholarships than ever this year. Eleven scholarships were awarded to members of local farm families studying agriculture or an ag-related field in college or technical school. The amount of each scholarship was also raised to $1,500.