KLASEY: Bringing down Aroma's old mill in 1934

In late November 1934, the last remnant of Aroma Park’s industrial past came tumbling down. Three-foot-thick walls laid up from limestone slabs and massive timbers shaped from trees that had grown along the Kankakee riverbank almost a century before were dismantled by a wrecking crew from Kankakee’s Triangle Construction Material Company.

The building being demolished was a large, three-story flour mill that had stood on the riverbank at the foot of Mill Street for nearly 80 years.

“Razing of the old stone flour mill building on the Kankakee River at Aroma Park,” commented the Kankakee Daily Republican in a front-page story on Nov. 15, 1934, “… will rob the village of one of the last landmarks of a former industrial activity. It will in a large measure erase the memory of E. R. Beardsley, opportunist and pioneer, who built the mill, and of John T. Lenfestey, energetic and ambitious, who operated it for many years, both of whom had much to do with early Aroma Park history.”

The history of the building, and the village where it was located, actually began in 1852, when brothers Alvin and Slocum Wilbur laid out the new town of “Aroma” on the north bank of the Kankakee River and began constructing a dam to provide water power for a mill.

Unfortunately, their ambition was greater than their financial resources; they went bankrupt before completing the dam and starting construction on the mill.

In 1855, Edwin R. Beardsley, of Elkhart, Indiana, purchased the partly-built dam and the mill site.

He quickly completed the dam, erected the mill, and dug a millrace to direct the water to the mill’s machinery.

The flour mill’s buhrs (grinding wheels) began turning in September 1856.

Initially, Beardsley’s mill could produce 75 barrels of flour each day. The mill’s output was taken by horse and wagon to Kankakee for shipment to Chicago on the Illinois Central Railroad.

In 1858, a dam was built at Kankakee, which raised the water level upstream on the Kankakee and Iroquois rivers.

The new dam, noted the Daily Republican, “had caused the water to rise so that flour could be shipped by boat. Great loads of wheat and corn came long distances from Illinois and Indiana. Sheds were built for sheltering men, horses, and grain overnight and wagons often stood in line 40 rods [1/8 mile] long to unload.”

The higher water level was a mixed blessing.

In 1860, Beardsley brought suit against Durham, Dean, and Dixon, owners of the Kankakee dam and flour mill.

He claimed that the water level increase produced by their dam was interfering with the operation of his mill at Aroma Park.

The lawyer for the Kankakee millers argued that the problem at Aroma was being caused by high water in the Iroquois River, which merged its flow with the Kankakee a short distance downstream from Beardsley’s mill.

The judge ruled in favor of the Kankakee mill owners.

Beardsley’s mill, which in later years was operated by his son-in-law, John T. Lenfestey, formed the nucleus of Aroma’s industrial development.

On the island formed by the millrace, Beardsley soon opened a sawmill.

In 1865, a paper mill began operation on the millrace island, just west of Bridge Street.

Other Aroma industries included a grain elevator and a wagon-building shop.

From the mid-1870s through the late 1890s, four huge “icehouses” were part of Aroma’s industrial scene.

Ice from the river was cut in the winter and stored for shipment in summer months to customers in Chicago and other cities.

Entrepreneur Lemuel Milk built the first icehouse on the south bank of the river, near the dam, in 1876.

When that building was struck by lightning and burned in 1880, Milk promptly rebuilt it, and added a second building the same size.

Across the river, the Crystal Ice Company operated two buildings matching in size those built by Milk.

In 1904, the Aroma mill (now operated by Lenfestey) once again sued the owners of the Kankakee dam over a water issue.

This time, the owner was an electric power company, which had increased the height of the dam to generate more electrical power.

The outcome of the legal fight was a decision by Lenfestey to sell his mill to the power company. For $60,000, he signed over the mill building, the water rights (including the dam) and narrow strips of land on either side of the river.

The new owners closed the mill, which would remain vacant (with the exception of a two-year period as a meatpacking plant in the 1920s) for 30 years.

The decision to demolish the mill building, the Daily Republican reported, “is that it has proven impossible through the years to keep trespassers from taking beams from the floors and roof so that today there is a possibility the walls or floors might fall and injure someone.”

When Edwin R. Beardsley’s gristmill began operating in 1856, its two nearest competitors for local farmers’ business were located 12 miles to the northeast and 6 miles to the south. Where were they?

Answer: To the northeast, upstream on the Kankakee, was John Strunk’s mill on the island at Momence, which began operating in 1843. To the south, in the village of Aylmer (now Sugar Island) on the Iroquois River, was a mill owned by Edward Irps and Theodore Doll. It had opened in 1851. (Durham, Dean, and Dixon’s mill at Kankakee did not begin operation until 1858.)