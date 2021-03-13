Easter egg hunts scheduled in Bourbonnais, Manteno

By Daily Journal staff report

Two villages in Kankakee County have scheduled Easter egg hunts in March.

In Bourbonnais, Exploration Station and River Valley Special Recreation Association are teaming up to host the annual inclusive egg hunt for families with special needs.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, the event will be hosted at Perry Farm Park near the gazebo. All ages and families of children with special needs are welcome. Attendees are asked to bring their own baskets. This is a free event.

In Manteno, the village is hosting “Easter Egg Dash” at Heritage Park. Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, the event begins with socially distanced photos with the Easter Bunny.

The dash will begin at 11 a.m. and will feature zones for ages 0 to pre-K and pre-K to fourth grade. Social distancing and masks are recommended. For more information, visit <a href="https://www.villageofmanteno.com" target="_blank">villageofmanteno.com</a>.