Bourbonnais students back in school after teachers, board agree on contract

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais elementary students returned to school Friday after the six-day teacher strike ended with a tentative agreement on a three-year contract which includes a 10.25 percent total raise, as well as maintaining current insurance benefits.

The yearly salary increases break down to 3.75 percent the first year, 3.5 percent the second year and 3 percent the third year.

The Bourbonnais Education Association agreed to come down a bit in raises from the board’s recent offer of 10.5 percent, while the Bourbonnais School Board agreed not to implement a two-tiered insurance structure and to extend existing insurance benefits with no changes for current or future employees.

Negotiations concluded at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

John Hall, school board vice president and head of the board’s negotiation team, said that because negotiations wrapped up relatively early in the evening, school was able to resume the next day.

Parents, as well as bus drivers, custodians and other staff members were notified by about 9 p.m.

Hall also said that with the contract settled and teachers and staff having been vaccinated, the district will now be able to focus on the next hurdle — getting students back to school for full days.

BEA President Lauren Lundmark said the union membership convened a virtual meeting at about 10 p.m. Thursday and voted overwhelmingly to ratify the tentative agreement.

“We felt comfortable taking a little less in our salary increases to keep that [insurance] benefit for teachers in the future, and getting our kids back in the classroom [Friday] was a huge factor in that, too,” she said.

The tentative contract agreement also includes common plan time and an extension of current retirement incentives, which the parties had agreed upon before the strike.

Lundmark also noted the impact of community support in the form of Facebook messages and help on the picket line over the past week.

“It was so amazing to feel the love from our community,” she said. “This is never something we wanted to happen, but the support was overwhelming.”

The union and school board now have to work on drafting the contract, which will be voted on during the next regular school board meeting March 23, Hall said.

After a tentative contract agreement was reached Thursday night, the parties also decided when to make up strike days and how to compensate teachers for the time they worked without a contract this school year.

Because the contract starts in August 2020, teachers agreed to receive a lump sum of back pay covering the difference in salary from August 2020 through March 2021, Hall said.

The parties also agreed to make up the strike days on April 5, May 28 and June 1-4.

June 4 is set to be the last student attendance day of the 2020-21 school year, with June 7 to be a teacher institute, non-attendance day.

