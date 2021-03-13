Bourbonnais resident featured on WGN

Prairie scenes captured at the height of summer at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie in 2020 will be featured in a new episode the WGN-TV series “Backstory with Larry Potash,” at 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 p.m. Sunday.

Staff with WGN-TV visited the prairie twice in August to capture interviews, video and photos for the show. Footage features Culver’s root, royal catchfly, compass plant and other native Illinois prairie plants at their peak, including miles of sky-high tallgrasses. They also filmed World War II bunkers, trails and more.

Potash interviewed Midewin NTP archaeologist and tribal liaison Joe Wheeler, as well as Midewin NTP volunteer and heritage association treasurer Bernie Lovati and Armeline McCawley and Keith McCawley. Armeline’s father-in-law worked at the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant in the 1940s.

“My thoughts were with my husband that whole day; from morning until night,” Armeline said. “He would have been so honored to be part of the day.”

A Bourbonnais resident, McCawley talked with Potash about her late husband, Lawrence “Duane” McCawley Jr., whose father, Kankakee resident Lawrence “Alvin” McCawley, lost his life in an explosion that occurred while he was working at the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant on June 5, 1942.

At least 49 people lost their lives. The Kankakee Daily Journal reported that the earth was felt shaking “as far south as Watseka, as far north as Waukegan and as far east as Hammond, Ind.” Armeline said her husband was never the same after losing his father at the age of 9.

“I recall very vividly the day that it happened,” Armeline said.

As a child herself, she was living in an apartment with her family in downtown Kankakee. Her father was knocked out of bed by the explosion. It would be years before she would meet — and later, marry — Lawrence Jr., aka “Duane.”

Armeline showed Potash a very special ring that belonged to her late husband’s father that was found on the ground after the explosion.

“The ring is such a big part of our family story,” said Armeline’s son, Chicago resident Keith McCawley. “Seeing the ring when we talked with Larry Potash — laying on the ground in front of the bunker, much like when it was found — sticks with me,” he said.

“I’m very glad that Larry Potash was interested in telling the story,” Keith said. “Younger people who know about the miles of trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie might not know as much about the history of the land, which is so important.”