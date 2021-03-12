Momence firefighters called to 6 structure fires in one day

MOMENCE — Firefighters from several departments handled six calls for structure fires Wednesday afternoon on the east side of Momence.

Momence Fire Protection District Chief Jim Spoon said three houses on East Ohio Street, two on South Locust Street and one on South Walnut Street had electrical issues.

Spoon said ComEd was called to cut power to the homes. In a statement, ComEd officials said they are still investigating the cause of the residential fires. No additional information has been released at this time.

“I’ve been in the department for a long time and this is the first time something like this has happened in our town,” Spoon said of multiple calls for structure fires within minutes.

The houses are located on the southside of the Kankakee River east of Gladiolus Street.

Firefighters were first called to a house on East Ohio Street about 4:45 p.m.

Spoon said there was a smoky haze inside the house and there was the smell of wires burning.

Firefighters had to pull down a ceiling to get to the wiring. The couple who live in the house were assisted by the American Red Cross, Spoon said.

Within minutes of the first call, firefighters were dispatched to a house on South Locust Street.

The other four calls came quickly thereafter.

Two of the other five homes sustained minimal damage, Spoon said.

The calls capped off a three-day span in which Momence’s department answered 17 calls, Spoon said. At least four of the calls were to provide aid to Pembroke Township with brush fires on Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday, firefighters were dispatched to a brush fire in the Momence district. Even though wind gusts of 40 mph were recorded during the day, a person was burning shingles and tires, Spoon said.

“Something has to change. People need to be held accountable,” Spoon said.

Multiple departments from Kankakee, Iroquois and Will counties, as well as from Indiana were called in for the brush fires in Pembroke.

That is a lot of resources being used and will result in a large cost for manpower and equipment, Spoon said.