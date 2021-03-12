Bradley will continue its free grocery program

BRADLEY — Although details are still being finalized, there will be a second round to Bradley’s Feeding Mission from earlier this year.

The village requested and was recently notified it was successful in obtaining a grant extension from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and will operate the program from March 20 through April 17.

The program will once again distribute bags of groceries to village residents regardless of income levels.

The village was notified of the program’s extension on Thursday.

“The Village of Bradley team and I are continuing our hard work to find programs and grants that will benefit the community through this unprecedented time,” Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson said in a press release announcing the program.

Only days after the first Feeding Mission program ended in late December, Watson said the village would apply for a second round of funding. The first Feeding Mission, held three times a week from Nov. 30 through Dec. 21, was funded by a nearly $200,000 grant.

The village was able to stretch the program by receiving donations from various food suppliers. The village had initially planned to distribute 1,000 grocery sacks of food. The village wound up distributing 2,287.

Prior to submitting the second grant request, Watson extended an invitation to any other community if it would like to join the application. No community took him up on the offer.

Unlike the first go-around, this mission will be only two days a week. Watson said the mission is tentatively set for Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings. Times are not finalized.

Like the first mission, the distribution point will be the parking lot of the former Carson’s men’s store, which the village of Bradley owns, at the Northfield Square mall.