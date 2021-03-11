Kankakee native creates successful broadcasting career

Marshonn Calvin Sr., a native of Kankakee, was nominated for National Life Group’s Life Changer of the Year by his wife, Tamela Woods-Calvin, for his work as a dedicated educator of 17 years to his broadcasting students at Millington Central High School in Tennessee.

Calvin is the broadcasting program director and instructor at Millington Central High School and a former technical manager for a variety of local news stations throughout the mid-South.

Calvin and his broadcasting students are in competition for a National Telly Award and a NAACP ACT-SO Award for film and video projects they’ve done this school year.

In 2003, despite an extensive and satisfying career in television management, Calvin decided it was time for a change. Working at WMC TV Action News 5 (NBC) had been one of the most fulfilling opportunities he had ever experienced, but the increasingly grim focus on negative news had dissuaded him from continuing any further.

After discussing this decision with his family and some of his mentors in the industry, Calvin decided the only way to give back would be to become a teacher. He ended up choosing Millington Central High School, as the staff was extremely receptive to the idea of developing a broadcasting program at the school.

Calvin was not only hired as the sole broadcasting instructor at the time, but he had also been given authority to design the entire broadcasting department himself according to his own layouts and expectations.

Broadcasting students from his class have consistently proven competitive in the National and Memphis Regional NAACP ACT-SO competition. His students have won the gold, silver and bronze medals in the Memphis Regional NAACP ACT-SO for projects on bullying, equal justice and the trials of life; The National Telly Awards for a project on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the 50th anniversary of “The 1968 Sanitation Strike;” The Communicators Awards projects on sports for filmmaking and broadcast journalism.

Another of Calvin’s projects at Millington Central High has been the school’s TV show, “Trojan TV,” which he began operating in 2009.

In his 17 years of teaching, hundreds of students have successfully graduated from his broadcasting program and are now serving in the United States military, are in college or are working in the film and news industries.

Calvin has been consulting the Kankakee High School media staff on developing the Kay’s Media Program, as well as advising Dr. Cheryl Muench, Dr. Susan Klimczack, Tim Keown and more on proper video production equipment to acquire for the broadcasting program.

The opportunity to be consulting the media team about this project has been a dream of Calvin’s as he is a 1993 graduate of Kankakee High School and a 1998 graduate of Rust College.

For a video message from his students, visit <a href="https://www.tinyurl.com/CalvinDoc" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/CalvinDoc</a>. To leave a congratulatory message for Calvin, visit <a href="https://www.tinyurl.com/CalvinMsg" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/CalvinMsg</a>.